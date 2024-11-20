Zoe Saldana debuts 'Bordeaux Berry' nails at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards

It's official: berry is the defining mani colour this winter.

On Tuesday, Zoe Saldana stepped out to celebrate the Elle Women in Hollywood 2024 Awards. On the red carpet, she wore a fresh-off the-runway denim Schiaparelli corset dress. For glam, celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak slicked back Zoe's brown locks, creating a sculptural high-gloss wet look. Zoe opted for a minimalist makeup look; her brown eyeshadow was buffed out to create a soft glam effect and her brick red lip tied the whole look together.

But the standout from her glamorous high-fashion glam came from her deep red, wine-coloured nails.

Berry nails have officially become a standout trend among celebrities. They have gained popularity for their sophisticated, bold look that suits various skin tones while making a chic statement, whether in glossy or matte finishes. Zoe joins the likes of her Emilia Pérez co-star Selena Gomez with this Berry mani moment. Selena initially debuted her wine-coloured nails at the Governers Ball 2024 and then matched them with Zoe at the Elle Awards show.

© Kevin Winter Zoe Saldana in a denim Schiaparelli dress at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards.

Tom Bachik, manicurist to the stars and genius behind many viral A-list manicures has given his seal of approval too. His exclusive clientele includes Selena, Heidi Klum and Camilla Cabello, and he has given an official name to this new deep red mani trend. On Instagram, the celebrity manicurist posted an image of a similar set to Zoe's, and coined the deep wine nails, "Bordeaux Berry.'"

Berry red has also transcended nails; from lips to blush, it's clear that classic bright red is out and deeper red hues are in. According to Traackr, a beauty influencer marketing data website, creators and their audiences have shown an ‘increased interest in berry-colored [sic] lip combinations.’

Compared to 2023, there has been an increase of 141% mentions, 19% engagements and 145% video views mentioning berry tones. The platform reported that In the past year, more creators have mentioned lip products with similar tones, or created lip combinations that are aimed at creating a more pigmented look.

If you want to be on trend this winter, look no further than Zoe...