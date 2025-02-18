Amal Clooney’s hairstylist created the ‘Rich Girl’ blow dry we will all be copying in 2025

Amal Clooney is no stranger to an impeccable blowdry. Whether she’s gracing the streets of New York or stepping onto the red carpet with George Clooney, her luscious brunette locks are always styled to perfection.

It’s no surprise that she entrusts her tresses to none other than celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. And now, Dimitris has just introduced the ultimate ‘rich girl hair’ look on another brunette bombshell—Eva Longoria.

Yes, our favorite once fabulously wealthy ‘Desperate Housewife’ is now sporting the latest in ultra-luxe hair trends, thanks to Dimitris’ magic touch. The result? A voluminous, effortlessly undone mane that screams quiet luxury and high-maintenance beauty—all while looking completely natural.

© @dimitrishair Amal Clooney has worked closely with Dimitris over the years

"Her strands were dyed to a warm, dimensional brunette with subtle caramel and honey highlights. The golden hues were blended seamlessly which added depth and movement, enhancing the natural warmth of her brunette base. This overall look exudes sophistication,” explains H! Fashion’s Aaliyah Harry, “It's also the lightest shade of brown we've ever seen on the actress and it brought out her radiant features. As for the cut, Eva opted for a 70's shag inspired look with long, layered locks with soft face-framing pieces. The layers created volume, giving it a relaxed, effortless feel and were styled with loose, tousled waves, which added a beach-y feel.”

© @evalongoria Eva Longoria stunned with lightest shade of brown we've ever seen on her

Dimitris worked his signature touch on Eva’s naturally gorgeous brunette locks, elevating them into the epitome of understated glam. Here’s how you can do it at home...

How To Achieve ‘Rich Girl Hair’

The Foundation: Start by prepping her hair with volumising products to add body and bounce. This step is essential for achieving that full, airy look that defines ‘rich girl hair.’

Root Concealing Magic: To keep the style looking fresh and polished, Dimitris revealed that he reached for the L’Oréal Paris Magic Retouch Root Concealer Spray. This instant root touch-up covers greys and ensures a seamless, salon-finish colour.

© @evalongoria Eva Longoria's new layered 'rich girl' hair style is set to become a spring staple

Loose Waves for a Lived-In Luxe Look: Style your hair into effortless, tousled waves using a large-barrel curling iron. The key to the ‘rich girl’ effect? Loosening the curls with fingers to create an undone, natural wave rather than tight, overly styled curls.

Face-Framing Layers: Eva’s hair was given a soft, feathered effect with delicate face-framing layers. Ask your hairdresser for a similar cut to enhance your features while maintaining the voluminous, carefree aesthetic of the look.

Finishing Touches: A final misting of texturising spray gives that soft, weightless movement. The result? A cascading, bouncy style that looked effortlessly expensive.

The Essence of ‘Rich Girl Hair’

So, what exactly is ‘rich girl hair’? It’s a term that perfectly captures the luxurious yet effortless vibe of hair that looks perfectly undone—but in the chicest way possible. Think soft, voluminous waves, impeccable colour maintenance, and an overall polished but relaxed finish. It’s the kind of hair that whispers old-money elegance and quiet luxury.

With Amal Clooney as his longtime muse and Eva Longoria now showcasing his latest creation, Dimitris Giannetos has officially set the tone for 2025’s most enviable hair trend. Get ready to see ‘rich girl hair’ everywhere—and don’t be surprised if you feel the sudden urge to book a salon appointment ASAP.