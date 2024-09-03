Amal Clooney's Sophia Loren-inspired hair steals the spotlight at Venice

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Amal Clooney stole the show at the Venice Film Festival this year, turning heads not just with her stunning ensembles but also with a fresh new hair look that had everyone doing a double take.

Accompanying her husband George, to the premiere of Wolfs, Amal radiated old Hollywood glamour in a breathtaking yellow Atelier Versace gown that featured intricate ruffle detailing. But it was her hair that truly completed the look, as she debuted gorgeous blonde highlights that gave off the ultimate Italian movie star aesthetic.

Clearly proud of his work, Amal’s hairdresser Dimitris Giannetos shared several photos of the glamorous look on social media, captioning them with, "Italian Sophia Loren blow out for Amal Clooney in Venice." The inspiration behind the look was clear: to channel the effortless chic of one of Italy’s most beloved film stars, while still keeping Amal’s modern and polished aesthetic intact.

The human rights lawyer’s signature brunette locks were transformed with subtle blonde highlights that added dimension and warmth to her hair. Styled in a voluminous, bouncy blowout, her new look was reminiscent of the classic Italian beauty, Sophia Loren, who remains a timeless icon of elegance and sophistication. Amal’s hair was full of movement and shine, creating a halo effect as she walked down the red carpet, making her one of the most talked-about appearances of the evening.

© Daniele Venturelli Amal's transition towards lighter shades has been a masterclass in subtle, yet striking, hair transformations

The blonde highlights, which were delicately woven throughout her hair, added a sun-kissed glow that perfectly complemented her golden gown and bronzed skin. The result was a look that was both timeless and fresh, proving once again that Amal is not only a powerhouse in the courtroom but also a style icon on the red carpet.

As George Clooney looked sharp in his classic tuxedo, it was abundantly clear that the Clooneys are the world's ultimate power couple—captivating audiences not just with their humanitarian accomplishments but with their undeniable style. And this time, it was the show-stopping hair that took centre stage, leaving us eager to be inspired by what she’ll do next.

© Archivio Cameraphoto Epoche Amal's Inspo: Italian actress Sophia Loren attending Venice Film Festival in 1955

Amal has been gradually lightening her hair for a while now, embracing a more luminous look with each red carpet appearance. Last year, she unveiled stunning 'Nutella Highlights' that perfectly captured the essence of autumn 2023’s brown colour obsession. These rich, warm tones are incredibly versatile, beautifully complementing a wide range of skin tones and hair hues.

© @dimitrishair The lawyer has transformed her look with the chic blonde highlights

"Amal has kept her natural base at her roots and throughout her hair to give a seamless finish. As such it's a look that can be achieved by all women, even with different shades of brown hair," acclaimed colourist Limoz Logli told H! Fashion. He adds, “Remember, Amal’s chic luxury look is enhanced by the health of her hair, so keep up with treatments and think about the long-term health of your hair.”

