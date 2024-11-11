Dua Lipa's 'healthy haircare' secret is surprisingly affordable at £22

Dua Lipa is no gatekeeper, and thank goodness for that. The singer just shared the secret to maintaining her enviably vibrant hair.

Seen in a cosy white bathrobe with her hair wet, post-haircare routine, the series of photos posted to Instagram showed off her two go-to products; namely Dizziak’s Hydration Wash and Deep Conditioner.

Dua often experiments with different hairstyles, which can take a toll on hair health. The ultra-nourishing formula she touted seems to be especially useful for hair that has been bleached or coloured. “Ever since I switched up my own hair back in September, I’ve made sure to treat it with extra care to keep the red looking its best,” explained Dua in a statement, “I’m always on the hunt for products that match my on-the-go lifestyle while maintaining the condition after years of experimenting – from bleached blonde to pitch black, you name it, I’ve probably tried it."

© @dualipa Dua Lipa wore a white bathrobe as she revealed her two favourite Dizziak products

The global pop sensation seems to have taken a leaf out of Rihanna's playbook, setting her sights on musician-to-mogul success. The hitmaker is an early investor in the aforementioned haircare brand that’s specifically designed to cater to all hair types. "I’m so thrilled to be an investor in their journey," Dua explained, "When I was first introduced to Loretta and the brand in London, I was drawn to her ethos of making healthy haircare products accessible to people of all hair types."

Dizziak's products are made with nourishing, natural ingredients that help restore moisture, strengthen strands, and maintain vibrancy. The brand was created by Loretta De Feo who saw a gap in the market for a UK based solution for her hair needs, "I created Dizziak because I needed it," Loretta proudly explains.

© @dualipa The Hydration Wash and Deep Conditioner are ideal for coloured hair, thanks to an ultra-nourishing formula

“I would say I have around 5 different textures to my hair and I found conditioners either too weak or too heavy. I was importing products from the US, which not only took ages to arrive, but cost a lot in shipping and then the results were always just average.”

Loretta goes on to say that she bought almost every product on the market growing up and was duped by ‘snazzy’ descriptions and claims that ended up wasting her time and money. “That’s the reason the Dizziak branding is so succinct – I didn’t want any fluff or BS on there.”

The brand was launched in 2018 after Loretta spent 16 years working in live music, “I wanted to make healthy products that really worked, that smelt beautiful, that looked great, felt great and that were accessible on the high street. I also wanted the brand to reflect my other passions – music, art and fashion.”

The business owner is refreshingly candid about her journey to beauty founder, “I knew if I was going to go for it, it wouldn’t be easy, so there was no way I was going to work on something that was exactly like everything else on the market – it had to be a significant improvement. I did zero market research; I just knew there was a gap in the market and that others would feel the same- especially those with afro and curly hair.”

It appears Dizziak isn’t just another celebrity endorsement – it’s a carefully chosen investment. At just £40 for the shampoo and conditioner set, (or £22 each if bought separately) it’s poised to become a cult favourite among beauty enthusiasts. After all, if it’s good enough for the ever-evolving, hair-chameleon Dua Lipa, it’s definitely worth a try.