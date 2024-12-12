Lily James channels '90s bombshell glam with incredible blonde hair transformation

It’s been over two years since Lily James captivated us with her transformation into Pamela Anderson for Hulu's Pam & Tommy series.

Yet, the actress is once again paying homage to the Baywatch icon with a striking new blonde look that’s equal parts glamorous and modern.

In a recent Instagram story, Lily exuded sultry elegance in a sleek black strapless dress that perfectly accentuated her shoulders and collarbone. She accessorised with delicate layered gold necklaces and small hoop earrings, adding a subtle sparkle to the ensemble. However, it was her hair that truly stole the spotlight. The work of renowned colourist Tracey Cunningham, her locks featured soft waves and curtain bangs that framed her face beautifully.

© @lilyjamesofficial Lily James' blonde hair was styled in soft waves with curtain bangs

Cunningham, the U.S. Creative Director of Colour and Technique at MèCHE Salon LA and Olaplex ambassador, helped Lily revamp her blonde shade with a warm, multidimensional hue. The new hue enhances the golden undertones of her complexion while adding a touch of Brigitte Bardot-inspired charm with the addition of curtain bangs. The result? A sophisticated yet approachable look that’s perfect for blondes seeking understated luxury and timeless appeal.

Lily’s blonde transformation is part of a larger trend among A-listers embracing darker, warmer blonde shades. Recently, Hailey Bieber debuted “cashmere blonde”—a creamy, neutral blend of cool and warm tones. “This shade is characterized by its understated elegance, often blending beige, pearl, and ash tones for a silky, multidimensional finish,” explains H! Fashion’s Aaliyah Harry. Similarly, Sydney Sweeney’s newly darkened “suede blonde” tresses offer a perfect balance of tones, “This shade is ideal for transitioning into colder months, as it combines warmth and coolness, making it adaptable year-round,” explains Aaliyah.

For Lily, this latest hair transformation feels like a nod to her time channeling the Iconic ’90s blonde bombshell. Her portrayal of Pamela, complete with platinum locks and bold beauty choices, was a reminder of the icon’s enduring influence.

© Hulu Lily stunned as Pamela Anderson in the hit TV series

While Pamela Anderson defined beauty standards with her sex-symbol blueprint, blending elements of Marilyn Monroe and Brigitte, she also brought her own unique codes of glamour to the forefront. Amid the ongoing 1990s and Y2K revival, Pamela's signature aesthetic—razor-thin brows, frosty over-lined lips, and glossy peroxide lengths—continues to inspire.

And with Lily James’ latest blonde moment, it’s clear that the legacy of this iconic look is as powerful as ever, seamlessly blending past and present into a style statement that’s both nostalgic and refreshingly modern.