Amal Clooney’s 10 best beauty moments of all time

Amal Clooney's beauty agenda is as eternally glamorous as her industry-adored wardrobe.

As timeless yet contemporary as she is mesmerising, she knows a thing or two about the importance of a carefully crafted make up look to bring an outfit together. For the human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney, this often comes in the form of full Charlotte Beauty glamour - the beauty industry icon who has now become somebody Amal calls a friend.

In a speech at the 2023 Fashion Awards, Amal reflected upon their first meeting, when Charlotte, armed with the goods, rocked up at her house for her wedding makeup trial. "We were both living in Notting Hill, and I booked her for this trial, and I was aghast because she showed up at my front door with five massive suitcases of products for this session," Amal revealed, "By the end of it, she was not only my makeup artist. She was my friend and at the wedding, she was our guest." - friendship goals.

Regardless of whether crafted by her good friend Charlotte or another A-list-adored MUA, Amal is always the epitome of elegance, be that via an Old Hollywood-esque lip look, Sophia Lauren-inspired hair or make-up looks that seamlessly blend with her dazzling outfits.

Scroll on to see some of Amal Clooney's best beauty looks of all time...

© JB Lacroix,Getty Sophia Loren-inspired hair At the Wolfs premiere during Venice Film Festival 2024, Amal stole the show when she debuted brand new caramel highlights. "Styled in a voluminous, bouncy blowout, her new look was reminiscent of the classic Italian beauty, Sophia Loren, who remains a timeless icon of elegance and sophistication," says H! Fashion's Natalie Salmon, "Amal’s hair was full of movement and shine, creating a halo effect as she walked down the red carpet, making her one of the most talked-about appearances of the evening."



© James Devaney Date Night Radiance For a date night in New York with her husband last year, Amal paired her flirty textured pink mini dress with a rosy pink cheek which was also swept across the nose to create a flushed, glowy complexion.

© Taylor Hill The 'sophisticated' matte lip At the 2024 Albie Awards, Amal oozed elegance in a black Versace dress which was complimented by an Old Hollywood style red lip and rosy cheek beauty combo. Her friend and beauty industry icon Charlotte Tilbury explained of the look: "The secret to Amal's stunning look is the 'Lip Cheat' lip liner in 'Red Carpet Red', paired with the 'Matte Revolution Lipstick' also in the shade 'Red Carpet Red'."

© Karwai Tang Soft Satin Glam For the 2023 Fashion Awards, Amal opted for a soft glam vibe with glowy skin, defined brows, and a smoky eye with bronze tones. A warm glossy mauve lip oozed subtle glamour, whilst her hair was styled in voluminous waves which cascaded over her shoulder. Dazzling drop earrings perfectly matched her embellished, sequin-adorned dress, amping up the elegacne.





© Robino Salvatore Civil Ceremony Chic Complimenting her stunning white Stella McCartney trouser suit and hat for her civil ceremony, Amal opted for flushed cheeks and a deep pinkish-nude look, in yet another Charlotte Tilbury masterpiece.

© WPA Pool Wedding Guest Glamour Amal attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 wearing an exquisite canary yellow dress by Stella McCartney and a matching hat. Allowing her outfit to do all the talking, she opted for soft, radiant make up with a rosy lip standing out against her ensemble. Loosely waved hair created a refined, sophisticated look.

© Dave Benett Balancing Blushes Blushed hues were at the top of Amal's agenda in 2023. At The Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards, she radiated feminity in a satin jumpsuit that was perfectly complimented with dazzling champagne and rose gold eye shadows, brown eyeliner and a rose-coloured lip.

© Jackson Lee Met Gala Elegance At the 2018 Met Gala, Amal paired her trouser-meets-dress floral ensemble by Richard Quinn with a radiant make up look by Charlotte Tilbury. A bold red lip with coral undertones drew out the red colouring in her stunning skirt.

© Anthony Harvey Old Hollywood Waves Amal was the epitome of a 60s movie star at the 'Money Monster' premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2016. Voluminous waves styles in a side parting combined with a statement red lip - classic glam at its finest.