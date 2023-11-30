Amal Clooney’s ‘Caramel Macchiato’ hair colour is seriously dreamy

Move over copper and cinnamon spice, there's a new hair colour in town and it’s set to be this winter's most in-demand salon request.

Donned on the one and only Amal Clooney, Caramel macchiato hair is just as dreamy as it sounds. Rich in deep brown coffee tones and highlighted with hints of caramel, Amal’s new locks are straight out of a haircare commercial.

Usually sporting a dark chocolate mane, Amal seems to be loving life on the lighter side, and we can’t blame her, it suits her.





© James Devaney Amal Clooney made an entrance to the Albie Awards with her husband George Clooney

Late last month Amal showcased her new do at the annual The Clooney Foundation's Albie Awards, hosted by her and her husband George Clooney. The glamorous mother of two let her caramel macchiato coiffure hairdo cascade down the back of a silver sequin gown, knowing full well that all eyes were on her touselled waves rather than her fabulous ‘fit.

The term ‘Caramel Macchiato Hair’ was coined by hairstylist to the stars Dimitris Giannetos, whose client list ranges from Kourtney Kardashian-Barker, Megan Fox, Rita Ora and Gigi Hadid right through to Joey King, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Jennifer Lopez. Posting on his own Instagram account, the stylist shared a series of images of Amal showing off her new wavey mane in a bright fuchsia two-piece, captioning the carousel “Caramel macchiato for ms Clooney.”

© @dimitrishair This is the picture we're taking to the hairdresser as inspo

This isn’t the first the the human rights lawyer, author and activist has teamed up with Dimitris to create showstopping long locks. In fact, earlier this month the two travelled to South Africa together for a landmark event hosted alongside former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama and global philanthropist, Melinda Gates, a continuation of their efforts to end child marriage.

Previous to that they teamed up yet again to create a dreamy half-up-half-down look in Italy where Amal attended the DVF Awards during the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

We think it’s safe to say that Caramel Macchiato hair and Amal Clooney are a duo unmatched.