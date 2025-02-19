Maura Higgins surprises with shock hair transformation nobody saw coming

Maura Higgins has wowed us all with a daring beauty transformation we didn't see coming. On Tuesday night, the presenter stepped out at the F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena sporting a 70s-inspired shag haircut.

Her locks were dyed jet black and cut into a voluminous, layered bob with a choppy fringe that oozed rocker chic. She paired her bold look with a racer-inspired outfit featuring a black turtle neck and orange cargo pants by Off-White.

© WireImage Maura Higgins turned heads with her new haircut

In case you missed the memo, the 70s shag haircut is the cool-girl haircut of the moment. It's made a slow but steady comeback, with A-listers from Jenna Ortega to Julia Roberts and Kaia Gerber sporting the retro-inspired style. But Maura's take on the trend brings a fresh, modern vibe, proving that the cut can adapted to modern beauty trends.

Suki Waterhouse also recently championed the style at New York Fashion Week. She stepped out in 'The Big Apple' with her signature tousled waves (which was cut into a choppy, layered masterpiece) paired with black shades. The cut featured feathery layers, a wispy curtain fringe, and just the right amount of undone texture. This hairdo synced up perfectly with her effortlessly cool aesthetic.

© Getty Images for Michael Kors Suki Waterhouse sports the rockstar 70s inspired trend.

Don't just take out word for it, the experts also believe in the return of this rock star style. At the start of the year, expert hairstylist, Sam McKnight MBE, predicted the revival of this retro hairstyle. He told H! Fashion: “Long hair is still everywhere but to keep it cool, and modern in 2025, consider a fringe or some choppy layers to sit alongside your cheekbones. Take inspiration from 70s rock- starlets Debbie Harry, Stevie Nicks and cool girl Jane Birkin’s brow-skimming bangs and Marianne Faithfull’s choppy cheekbone layers."

© Getty Images Maura paired her new look with a racer inspired outfit

Adding: "This look is all about effortlessly cool texture and definition. Nourish and define with my 'Happy Endings' Hair Balm and enhance texture with a few mists of my 'Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist' for that undone, done finish.”

If you're looking for the haircut of the moment, look no further than the shag.