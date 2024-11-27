Maura Higgins' best fashion moments ever

Whether she’s recounting wicked (dare we say, iconic) tales of revenge on I’m A Celebrity or proudly displaying her sexual prowess on Love Island, Maura Higgins knows exactly how to create magic both on and offscreen.

So naturally, her wardrobe is a hub of bold brilliance, brimming with high octane red carpet regalia and glimmering partywear that reflect her unabashed confidence.

The Irish television personality, model, and social media influencer shot to fame after appearing on the fifth season of Love Island in 2019. Known for her quick wit, confidence, and candid nature, she became a firm fan favourite and finished in fourth place.

Post-Love Island, Maura capitalised on her popularity, appearing on shows like Dancing on Ice in 2020 and hosting segments for ITV’s This Morning. She also co-hosted the Irish version of Glow Up, treating spectators to many fabulous ‘fits in the process. As of this month, Maura has been participating in the twenty-fourth series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! - returning to the screen to demonstrate her risqué sense of humour once again.

In addition to her TV work, Maura has built a successful modelling and brand ambassador career. She has collaborated with major fashion and beauty brands like Boohoo, Ann Summers, and Bellamianta, cementing her status in the high street sphere.

With millions of followers on social media, Maura continues to influence fashion and beauty trends while expanding her career in both media and entertainment.

Take a look back at the Irish firecracker’s best fashion moments to date, from Jean Paul Gaultier glamour to David Koma dazzle.

Maura Higgins' best fashion moments:

© Joe Maher BAFTAs 2024 The Love Island star attended the BAFTA Television Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall sporting a sculptural black velvet gown by designer Drenusha Xharra.

© Ian West - PA Images NTAs 2024 Maura opted for a bloom-clad gown by British talent Richard Quinn for the 2024 Television Awards at the O2 Arena.



© Samir Hussein IF Premiere 2024 A cascading, ruffled gown in a brilliant lilac hue was Maura's choice for the UK premiere of IF at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London.



© Mike Marsland Argylle Premiere 2024 The TV star caught attention in a butterlfy-printt number by Jean Paul Gaultier at the World Premiere of Argylle at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.



© Mike Marsland Pride of Britain 2024 The 35-year-old took a bow at the 2023 Pride of Britain awards in a feminine skirt set cut from silky monochrome taffeta.

© Gareth Cattermole Pride of Britain 2024 Maura supported new designer Dodonë Avdiu at the Pride of Britain Awards 2024, sporting an off-the-shoulder, velvet gown by the creative for the event.

© Jeff Spicer Hunger Games Premiere 2023 The Love Island influencer glimmered in gold at the world premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes at the BFI IMAX Waterloo.



© Gareth Cattermole NTAs 2022 The Irish personality attended the National Television Awards 2022 in a white, cut-out dress by Mônot - previously worn by model Elsa Hosk.