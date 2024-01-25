Baby bangs are back for 2024 and 'more daring' than ever

The return of baby bangs, or "the micro fringe," is quickly setting the tone as the dominant hair trend of 2024.

This stylish comeback, characterised by its short length and sharp precision, has of course been spotted on none other than the ever fashion-forward Zendaya, whose appearances at various high-profile shows during Paris Couture Week have cemented the micro fringe's place at the forefront of aesthetics.

© Claudio Lavenia Zendaya served an array of micro fringes at couture week

The Euphoria star, who has become almost as renowned for her impeccable style as for her roles, has been showcasing the versatility and chic appeal of micro bangs. Her recent appearance at the Fendi Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show, exemplified the trend's elegance and edge. She turned heads with a slicked-back low bun, complemented by razor cut micro bangs that featured a subtle V-shape, accentuating her heart-shaped face. The hairstyle added a couture sensibility to her look, blending seamlessly with the sophisticated atmosphere of Paris.

MORE: Black Headbands: How the fashion set are styling them right now

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez just wore the cutest hairstyle at Paris Fashion Week

© Getty Images Zendaya was seen attending the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show

Earlier in the week, her presence at Schiaparelli in an all-black ensemble further highlighted the dramatic flair of baby bangs. Zendaya's hairstyle, this time teamed with poker straight hair, proved that this trend, while not new, has been reimagined for 2024 offering a fresh perspective.

"Sweeping Farrah Fawcett curtain bangs dominated the hair-scape last year thanks to the likes of the Princess of Wales," explains Beauty Editor Lily Worcester, "However, Zendaya's jellyfish haircut complete with a short sharp micro fringe at Schiaparelli’s couture show marks a more daring direction for fringes in 2024."

© Shane Anthony Sinclair Maura Higgins has also embraced the baby bangs trend

Meanwhile Maura Higgins has also jumped on the baby bangs bandwagon with her choice to sport this bold hairstyle at the Argylle premiere. The creation of talented hairstylist Milosz, was not just a fashion statement but a nod to the evolving interpretations of classic looks, once again integrating a widow's peak-like V-shape into the straight bangs for a modern twist.

The new micro fringe, with its bold helmet-like appearance and V-shape atop poker-straight hair, is the statement of confidence we can’t get enough of in 2024.