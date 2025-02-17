Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Slicked-back buns were the star of the show at the BAFTAs 2025
Just when you thought you could retire your hairspray, the Molly-Mae approved hairstyle returns

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
7 minutes ago
At the 2025 BAFTAs, the red carpet was awash with glittering gowns, Hollywood-worthy hairstyles and jaw dropping jewels (hardly a surprise when Bvlgari was the official supporting partner.)

But there was also a surprising nod to minimal elegance...

The hairstyle famously championed by influencers across the world (and a lifesaver for those days when you can’t be bothered to wash your hair) got a red-carpet update, with many stars opting for the humble slicked-back bun.

Molly-Mae Hague wearing a sculptural black dress and complimenting bun© Getty Images
Molly-Mae Hague wearing a sculptural black dress with a slicked-back bun

The reason? Surely its versatility, and its ability to let your outfit - and your makeup - do the talking. (Also, no reason for the A-listers to stash a hairbrush into their undoubtedly tiny bag for the evening.)

Stars who slicked back included Selena Gomez who went for a low side part (the millenial classic) , Marisa Abela whose twisted bun was a work of art and Bridgerton’s Hannah Dodd whose bun worked perfectly with her understated-glam Simone Rocha dress. 

Hannah Dodd at the 2025 Baftas waering Simone Rocha © Corbis via Getty Images
Hannah Dodd at the 2025 BAFTAs wearing Simone Rocha

Molly-Mae, a long term fan of the hairstyle also returned to her roots by donning a low-slung twisted bun. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande, who is still method-dressing flawlessly in an ode to her Wicked character Glinda, wore soft pink makeup that could have lacked impact if not for the high bun, finished off with an on-brand black bow. 

Ariana Grande at the 2025 Baftas wearing custom Louis Vuitton© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Ariana Grande at the 2025 BAFTAs wearing custom Louis Vuitton

It’s hard to imagine Saoirse Ronan’s crisp Louis Vuitton gown with anything other than a sleek updo, and it proved the perfect pairing for her bright red lip too. Meanwhile, actress Wunmi Mosaku (known for her role in Vera) opted for a braided bun too.

Wunmi Mosaku at the Bafta awards wearing a braided bun© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im
Wunmi Mosaku at the BAFTA awards sporting a braided bun

The 'do of choice stood in stark contrast to the mega long extensions worn by actress Gwendoline Christie and classic Hollywood waves sported by Zoe Saldana - and has us excited for what beauty looks the rest of awards season has in store (hopefully lots more unwashed-hair inspo.)

