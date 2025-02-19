Eva Longoria looks unrecognisable with new hair transformation - and we're obsessed

Eva Longoria has always been a beauty icon from her radiant skin to her thick brunette tresses, but her new hairdo had us swooning.

In new pictures shared on her Instagram, the Desperate Housewives star posted a carousel of images featuring lightened locks that are perfect for spring.

© @evalongoria Eva Longoria stuns with lightest shade of brown we've ever seen on her.

Her strands were dyed to a warm, dimensional brunette with subtle caramel and honey highlights. The golden hues were blended seamlessly which added depth and movement, enhancing the natural warmth of her brunette base. This overall look exudes sophistication. It's also the the lightest shade of brown we've ever seen on the actress and it brought out her radiant features.

As for the cut, Eva opted for a 70's shag inspired look with long, layered locks with soft face-framing pieces. The layers created volume, giving it a relaxed, effortless feel and were styled with loose, tousled waves, which added a beach-y feel.

Her new hair do was crafted by expert hair stylist, Dimitris Giannetos aka @dimitrishair. His celebrity clientele includes A-listers such as Gigi Hadid, Demi Moore and Kim Kardashian, to name a few. In the caption he coined the look 'rich girl hair' and fans in the comments were in agreement that this was one of her best looks yet. Although he didn't share the exact details on the colour, he revealed that he touched up her roots with L'Oréal Paris' products.

© @evalongoria Eva Longoria's new layered cut is a spring staple

The rest of Eva's glam was flawless. She had a warm, golden tan that looked naturally radiant. Her makeup was soft, bronzy, and sun-kissed whilst her complexion appeared flawless with a dewy, skin-like finish, likely achieved with a lightweight foundation or tinted moisturiser. There’s a subtle contour and bronzer applied to warm up her face and define her cheekbones, complemented by a soft peachy blush that added a natural flush.

The producer's eyes were accentuated with warm brown and bronze eyeshadows, softly blended for a diffused, sultry effect. She had a slight smokiness along the lash line, which enhanced her eyes without looking too heavy.

Her lashes looked long and fluttery, likely achieved with mascara or natural-looking lash extensions. Eva's brows were also groomed and softly filled in, maintaining a natural shape. To tie the look together, her lips were swiped with a nude, glossy finish.

After seeing this effortless spring 2025 hairdo, we'll be straight to the hair salon to replicate Eva's look.