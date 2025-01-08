Pamela Anderson is the ultimate quiet luxury muse in buttery leather boots

Pamela Anderson has been turning heads on her press tour for The Last Showgirl, and her latest look in NYC is yet another win for her evolving style.

On Tuesday, the icon stepped out for a screening at SoHo House in a Tory Burch Resort 2025 ensemble that was equal parts sophisticated and effortless.

Gone are the days of the iconic red swimsuit and platinum blonde hair—Pamela’s current fashion chapter is all about understated elegance and quiet luxury. For this appearance, she donned a chic beige tweed outfit featuring a tailored jacket with structured shoulders and a cinched waist that accentuated her figure. Cropped culottes finished off the ensemble, giving it an androgynous twist while maintaining a timeless vibe.

© GC Images Pamela Anderson masters quiet luxury in Tory Burch for effortless elegance on NYC streets

But… the boots. The rich brown, knee-high leather beauties with a sleek block heel were the real stars of the show. Their buttery texture and warm tone provided the perfect contrast to her neutral outfit, proving that the right footwear can elevate any look from great to unforgettable. Pamela's choice grounded the outfit in sophistication, while also adding a touch of edge—exactly the kind of balance we’ve come to expect from her new style era.

This look marks yet another example of the Baywatch alum embracing ‘quiet luxury.’ Minimalist and impeccably tailored pieces are taking centre stage in her wardrobe these days, and she’s showing the world that pared-back elegance can make just as bold a statement as her 1990s bombshell era.

© GC Images The 90s style icon looked chicer than ever in buttery leather boots

Her recent style evolution is only adding to her buzz. Despite narrowly missing out on a Golden Globe for her role as a faded Las Vegas dancer in The Last Showgirl, Pamela’s fashion moments have been nothing short of award-worthy. Her red carpet appearance at the event - in a self-styled black gown paired with lab-grown diamonds from Pandora - was proof she didn’t need a stylist to steal the spotlight.

© Getty Images Pamela Anderson attended the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

Pamela's press tour looks are a masterclass in reinvention, blending timeless pieces with modern details. A reminder that Pamela is not just a Y2K fashion icon of the past—she’s a muse for the here and now.