Maya Jama shows off her enviable glowing skin in itsy bitsy bikini - Here's how to get the look

Maya Jama has always been skin goals. On Tuesday, February 4 the Love Island host posted sun-filled Instagram images from her time hosting Love Island: All Stars in South Africa.

In one image, she posed in a tiny black bikini, with her natural curls on show and her skin was glowing.

© @mayajama Maya Jama stuns in bikini snaps from South Africa

After a little digging, we found the key to her radiant shine. Before she headed out to the villa, Maya visited celebrity aesthetician Shane Cooper for some treatments. Over the years, Shane has become an integral member of her glam squad. He has gained recognition for being the secret behind the stunning red carpet looks of his clients. Besides Maya, he’s also worked with A-listers like Sienna Miller and Cara Delevingne.





In December 2024, Shane posted a selfie from his clinic on Instagram featuring the It-Brit. Alongside the image he wrote, "Always wonderful to catch up with the gorgeous @mayajama for her final facial of 2024. Maya has been a long-term client who I truly adore."

He revealed that the Rimmel London ambassador's treatments are a custom blend. "Today’s treatment was completely tailored to her needs using a combination of advanced machines, cutting-edge technology, and my personal expertise to create her iconic glow. We finished with the incredible new Exosome Booster, launching in 2025, which takes skin regeneration to the next level."

© @mayajama Maya Jama also poses in a deep blue gym set and slicked back ponytail

Exosome boosters are a new anti-ageing skin booster that significantly rejuvenates the skin. This is done by promoting the skin’s natural healing processes, these treatments can reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and other signs of ageing. The aesthetician added, "Maya left absolutely glowing, and she has a selection of my Shane Cooper Skincare products to maintain that glow at home."

It's not the first time Maya has visited Shane's clinic, for her 30th birthday, she had a VIP facial that gave her an instant lit-from-within glow.

For an enviable shine, it looks like Shane Cooper's clinic is the place to go.