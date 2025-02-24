Millie Bobby Brown looks unrecognisable with bold transformation at the SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards brought out Hollywood's brightest stars together for an evening of celebration for the best performances in film and television.

The prestigious ceremony recognised outstanding achievements in acting, with A-list celebrities gracing the red carpet in show-stopping fashion and beauty moments. One star that turned head's the most was Millie Bobby Brown. The Stranger Thing's actress looked unrecognisable with a bold new look at the Los Angeles ceremony. She also attended the event with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, who looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Millie Bobby Brown stuns at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The actress captivated attendees with a striking transformation. The British it-girl debuted a chic platinum hairstyle, and it was the lightest shade of blonde we've seen on her yet. Although she switched from her signature brunette locks last month, this hue was an icy upgrade. Her tresses were elegantly styled in a sleek coronet bun, adding to her mature and sophisticated look.

As for her glam, her makeup was kept minimal, highlighting her natural beauty with a smokey eye and a striking mauve matte lip. It's clear that Millie is also now opting for a subtle bronzed glow. This was most sun-kissed we've seen the actress on the red carpet and it only enhanced her radiant appearance. Her manicure was also perfection, the star went for natural soap nails for this timeless look.

© AFP via Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown dazzled with bleach blonde hair and soap nails on the red carpet © Variety via Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown attends the show with her husband, Jake Bongiovi

Complementing her new hair color, she wore a custom peach satin gown by Louis Vuitton. The dress featured a plunging cowl neckline, an open back and delicate spaghetti straps. Millie's outift perfectly complemented her glam. To tie the look together, she accessorised with gold sandals and yellow and white diamond earrings. Oh, so chic!

The internet were divided about her bold look with many fans surprised about her differing appearance since her younger days in the spotlight.One fan wrote: "I don't like it she's growing up too fast." Whilst another person commented: "Not sure about her hair or nails."

However, other people were in favour of her glam. One comment read: "This colour on her is everything." Whilst another fan wrote: "She looks incredible, the hair really suits her. At first glance I thought I was looking at Scarlett Johansson."

Either way, Millie is certainly turning heads this awards season...