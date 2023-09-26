This £5.99 headband is giving major Millie Bobby Brown vibes

The Stranger Things actress' 60s style accessories look is so affordable to recreate

Since releasing her debut novel and becoming engaged to son Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown has entered a new style era, and we’re utterly captivated.

The 19-year-old, Emmy-nominated Stranger Things actress is a Gen-Z fashion icon, whose new style file ranges from Y2K cool-girl outfits to quiet luxury ‘fits and the coolest designer accessories. But one item on her current agenda isn’t changing, despite her impressive versatile wardrobe: jersey headbands.

Millie uses elasticated headbands to add interest to any ensemble, and whilst some of her outfits may not be so accessible, this simple styling hack is so easy to recreate whilst being incredibly affordable.

© Neil Mockford Millie Bobby Brown is wearing jersey headbands on repeat

To keep her look uniformed, Millie often matches her headband to her outfit. She styles with her hair down, and a middle parting, with the headband either in her hair or across her forehead.

This two-pack of headbands from H&M is made with comfortable, soft cotton jersey and comes in various colours. We love the chocolate brown and black set as these muted tones look a little more luxurious, and as Millie has proven, minimalistic hues pair with any kind of outfit.

Brigitte Bardot would wholly approve.

2-Pack Jersey Headbands - H&M

These ultra-chic headbands are made up of 97% cotton to allow maximum comfort whilst you wear. The deep-hued colourways are perfect for autumn, and the minimalistic design makes them versatile enough to pair with any outfit. £5.99 - H&M

How we chose the pieces

Style: Inspired by Millie, we scoured the internet for stylish headbands that are stretchy, minimalistic and in muted autumnal tones.

Price: Variety is key, and while this look is so easy to recreate on a budget, we have selected some slightly pricier options for those who love a designer accessory.

Hello! Fashion shares the most stylish elasticated headbands to shop right now:

1/ 3 Headband - Asos Wide Jersey Headband in Baby Pink Barbiecore may have been a summer's biggest trend, but balletcore is still well and truly underway. This light pink colourway is perfect for adding a subtle touch of colour to a look whilst still feeling mature. £6.00 AT ASOS 2/ 3 Headband - Skims Seamless logo-Embellished Stretch-Nylon Headband Skims Kim Kardashian and sculpting fabrics go hand-in-hand, and her label's elasticated headbands are seriously chic. Also, this auburn colourway is utterly perfect for autumn.

£24.99 AT SELFRIDGES 3/ 3 Headband - Adanola Jersey Headband in Cream Adanola This headband from cool-girl label Adanola is an influencer favourite. The cream colour is slightly less harsh than bright white, and the dainty label can be easily hidden underneath the hair. £8.99 AT ADANOLA

