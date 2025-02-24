Selena Gomez’s figure-hugging SAG Awards dress highlights incredibly snatched waist

Actress and musician Selena Gomez hit the red carpet at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards and onlookers were stunned by the dramatic transformation she debuted.

Stepping onto the red carpet, the Only Murders in the Building star sported a chic deep navy gown courtesy of Celine with off-the-shoulder detailing and a thigh-high split.

© WireImage Selena Gomez at the 2025 SAG Awards

She paired the utterly dreamy custom dress with minimal Jimmy Choo black strappy sandals and some seriously impressive sparkling jewels, including the gorgeous marquise engagement ring she was given by producer Benny Blanco when they got engaged last year.

© Variety via Getty Images Her figure-hugging dress captured attention

The Wolves hitmaker was styled by celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, who often leans towards classic pieces in timeless silhouettes. Thanks to the delicate cut out detailing on the dress she plumped for, her multiple back tattoos were also visible.

Selena’s beauty look for the evening is also worth noting. The actress sported flawless classic Hollywood glamour with a perfectly precise red matte lip and slick black eyeliner.

© AFP via Getty Images Selena Gomez's cut out dress detail and tousled bob

For her manicure, she opted for tried and tested classic red and her hair was gently tousled, oozing old-money energy.

Looking every bit the radiant movie star, the actress has had a jam-packed awards season already. She last appeared at this year’s BAFTA ceremony to which she wore an incredibly intricate silver beaded gown by Schiaparelli, paired with Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

The actress is creating a lot of buzz currently thanks to her role in the musical thriller Emilia Pérez where she plays the role of Jessi Del Monte alongside Zoe Saldana, and the flick has snagged many awards already.

And that’s not all Selena has going on this year - she also found time to produce an album alongside her husband-to-be Benny entitled I Said I Love You First and presumably is very busy planning her upcoming wedding.