Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Selena Gomez’s figure-sculpting SAG Awards dress highlights incredibly snatched waist
Subscribe
Selena Gomez’s figure-sculpting SAG Awards dress highlights incredibly snatched waist
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Variety via Getty Images

Selena Gomez’s figure-hugging SAG Awards dress highlights incredibly snatched waist

The actress and musician stunned in a sculpting custom Celine dress at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Actress and musician Selena Gomez hit the red carpet at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards and onlookers were stunned by the dramatic transformation she debuted.

Stepping onto the red carpet, the Only Murders in the Building star sported a chic deep navy gown courtesy of Celine with off-the-shoulder detailing and a thigh-high split. 

Selena Gomez at the 2025 SAG Awards© WireImage
Selena Gomez at the 2025 SAG Awards

She paired the utterly dreamy custom dress with minimal Jimmy Choo black strappy sandals and some seriously impressive sparkling jewels, including the gorgeous marquise engagement ring she was given by producer Benny Blanco when they got engaged last year. 

Selena Gomez at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety via Getty Images
Her figure-hugging dress captured attention

The Wolves hitmaker was styled by celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, who often leans towards classic pieces in timeless silhouettes. Thanks to the delicate cut out detailing on the dress she plumped for, her multiple back tattoos were also visible. 

Selena’s beauty look for the evening is also worth noting. The actress sported flawless classic Hollywood glamour with a perfectly precise red matte lip and slick black eyeliner.

Selena Gomez's cut out dress detail and tousled bob © AFP via Getty Images
Selena Gomez's cut out dress detail and tousled bob

For her manicure, she opted for tried and tested classic red and her hair was gently tousled, oozing old-money energy.

Looking every bit the radiant movie star, the actress has had a jam-packed awards season already. She last appeared at this year’s BAFTA ceremony to which she wore an incredibly intricate silver beaded gown by Schiaparelli, paired with Tiffany & Co. jewellery. 

The actress is creating a lot of buzz currently thanks to her role in the musical thriller Emilia Pérez where she plays the role of Jessi Del Monte alongside Zoe Saldana, and the flick has snagged many awards already. 

And that’s not all Selena has going on this year - she also found time to produce an album alongside her husband-to-be Benny entitled I Said I Love You First and presumably is very busy planning her upcoming wedding. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More