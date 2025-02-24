The hidden meaning behind Mikey Madison's SAG Awards beauty look will surprise you

The SAG Awards 2025 was filled with surprises, emotional speeches and historic wins, making it a night to remember. But for beauty lovers, the focus was on the celebrities' surprising glam choices.

Mikey Madison captivated fans with a very different look. The Anora actress normally opts for a nude lip on the red carpet but for this occasion, she donned a brick red lipstick. Although it might just look like an added flush of colour, there is a secret meaning behind her choice.

© FilmMagic Mikey Madison dazzles at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards with minimalist glam and a bold lip

Mikey effortlessly leaned into the viral 'Red Lip Theory' that has taken over TikTok. The message behind the look suggests that wearing red lipstick can enhance your confidence and influence others’ perceptions. BeautyTok also speculates that a crimson flush can influence how others perceive you, often making you appear more attractive and powerful.

Mikey has done extremely well this awards season, with her most recent win at the BAFTAs for Best Leading Actress. This confident display at the SAG Awards just proves the 'Red Lip Theory' concept, as she rises up the ranks in her career.

On the social media app, people have even shared their experiences of feeling more empowered or receiving more attention when wearing scarlet lipstick. Of course this isn't 100 per cent scientifically proven, but it's a psychological phenomenon amongst the beauty community.

Fashion psychologist Ellie Richards shared on TikTok: "Wearing red lipstick can completely change your self-confidence. It also draws immediate attention to your face. This heightened attention evokes a feeling of self assuredness, knowing that you are commanding attention."

As for the rest of her glam, Mikey kept things minimal, drawing attention to that flush of colour. She opted for lightly carved brows and subtle contouring across her cheekbones. A hint of highlighter was added to the high pointed of her face, which created a slight glow to her skin.

© Variety via Getty Images Mikey Madison champions the 'Red Lipstick Theory'

The BAFTA-award winner paired her timeless beauty blend with a custom strapless silver gown by Louis Vuitton, which provided a vibrant contrast to her bold lip. The elegant design of the dress was complemented by subtle draping at the waist, adding a touch of flair. She also wore a stunning diamanté necklace to up the luxury factor.

The next time you want to create a head-turning moment, tap into the 'Red Lipstick Theory' like Mikey...