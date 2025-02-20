Mikey Madison just wore a mini dress fit for a 90s romcom

Oh, how we love it when a new style icon arrives on the scene.

Actress Mikey Madison’s starring turn in Sean Baker’s Anora has her tipped to win the Oscar for Best Actress at the upcoming Academy Awards, and we’ve been thoroughly enjoying the starlet’s event dressing as she makes her way round the Awards circuit.

In Anora, American actress Mikey - in the eponymous role - plays a sex worker who spontaneously gets hitched to a Russian oligarch and a raucous adventure ensues.

Off-screen, Mikey often plumps for unexpected silhouettes than veer away from the raunchy looks sported in the movie that has rocketed her into stardom.

© Getty Images Mikey Madison on The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing February in California.

For an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Mikey opted for a sculptured midi dress in a delicate shade of aquamarine, with metallic detail and shiny silver buttons.

Paired with classic white pumps and her signature natural makeup and shiny nude lip, the star looked like a classic romcom star, thanks to the 90s-inspired short sleeves and above-knee length.

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30

With shades of Meg Ryan in French Kiss (thanks to the baby blue colour) and Jennifer Garner in H! Fashion personal favourite 13 Going on 30 (thanks to the sugary sweet print and demure Y2K silhouette), Mikey announced that romcom dressing - usually reserved for Autumnal months, otherwise known as Meg Ryan season - is officially a trend for Spring too.

© Variety via Getty Images Mikey Madison at the 15th Governors Awards in LA

Other outfits we have so admired on the actress are the strapless column dress and matching scarf (another 90s classic) by Prada that she wore to this year’s BAFTAs to collect her award for Best Leading Actress and the bright red off-shoulder gown (by the same label) for the Governor’s Ball.

We patiently await to see what she’ll plump for on Oscar night - fingers crossed for another high romance look with retro tones.