Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mikey Madison wore a mini dress fit for a 90s romcom heroine
Subscribe
Mikey Madison wore a mini dress fit for a 90s romcom heroine
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Getty Images

Mikey Madison just wore a mini dress fit for a 90s romcom

The BAFTA winner sported yet another high romance look

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Oh, how we love it when a new style icon arrives on the scene.

Actress Mikey Madison’s starring turn in Sean Baker’s Anora has her tipped to win the Oscar for Best Actress at the upcoming Academy Awards, and we’ve been thoroughly enjoying the starlet’s event dressing as she makes her way round the Awards circuit. 

In Anora, American actress Mikey - in the eponymous role - plays a sex worker who spontaneously gets hitched to a Russian oligarch and a raucous adventure ensues. 

Off-screen, Mikey often plumps for unexpected silhouettes than veer away from the raunchy looks sported in the movie that has rocketed her into stardom. 

In this image, Mikey Madison is walking down what appears to be a studio stage with a serene, scenic backdrop behind her. She wears a pastel blue-green two-piece suit with a fitted, structured jacket and a knee-length pencil skirt. The jacket has cap sleeves, a deep neckline, and subtle embroidery. Her dark hair is slicked back into a polished, half-up, half-down style, and she wears soft, natural makeup. She pairs the ensemble with white ankle-strap heels. The setting is adorned with lush floral arrangements in white, lavender, and purple, adding a fresh, spring-like ambiance. With a poised and confident expression, she walks gracefully, exuding an air of classic Hollywood charm blended with modern sophistication. Mikey Madison’s look is a seamless blend of nostalgia and contemporary refinement, embodying the best of 90s rom-com fashion while adapting it for today’s sartorial landscape. It is a reminder of why the decade’s aesthetic remains endlessly influential—its balance of strength and softness, power and romance, continues to captivate a new generation of fashion lovers.© Getty Images
Mikey Madison on The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing February in California.

For an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Mikey opted for a sculptured midi dress in a delicate shade of aquamarine, with metallic detail and shiny silver buttons. 

Paired with classic white pumps and her signature natural makeup and shiny nude lip, the star looked like a classic romcom star, thanks to the 90s-inspired short sleeves and above-knee length.

actress Jennifer Garner in a scene from the 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30. She is standing in front of a bustling newsstand filled with newspapers, magazines, and colorful candy packaging. Garner is wearing a charming, vintage-inspired floral dress with soft pastel tones, a fitted bodice, ruffled cap sleeves, and a flirty ruffled hem that falls just above her knees. She pairs the dress with a pearl necklace, a pale pink headband, a quilted shoulder bag with a chain strap, and nude pointed-toe heels. She holds a magazine and a book in her hands, looking off to the side with a bright, youthful expression. Her soft makeup and sleek, side-parted hair complete the whimsical, girly aesthetic of her character, Jenna Rink, embodying a classic early 2000s rom-com look.© Getty Images
Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30

With shades of Meg Ryan in French Kiss (thanks to the baby blue colour) and Jennifer Garner in H! Fashion personal favourite 13 Going on 30 (thanks to the sugary sweet print and demure Y2K silhouette), Mikey announced that romcom dressing - usually reserved for Autumnal months, otherwise known as Meg Ryan season - is officially a trend for Spring too. 

Mikey Madison posing at a formal event, possibly an Oscars-related gathering. She is wearing a striking red satin gown with an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline and a structured, cinched waist, giving the dress a timeless and sophisticated silhouette. The fabric of the dress has a slight sheen, reflecting the ambient lighting. Her hair is sleek and straight, tucked behind her ears, emphasizing her delicate, diamond-encrusted earrings. Her makeup is understated yet polished, with a neutral lip color and softly defined eyes. The background features a dark, luxurious setting with gold Oscar statuettes, reinforcing the grand and prestigious atmosphere of the event. Mikey's poised stance and graceful demeanor exude confidence and classic Hollywood glamour.© Variety via Getty Images
Mikey Madison at the 15th Governors Awards in LA

Other outfits we have so admired on the actress are the strapless column dress and matching scarf (another 90s classic) by Prada that she wore to this year’s BAFTAs to collect her award for Best Leading Actress and the bright red off-shoulder gown (by the same label) for the Governor’s Ball. 

We patiently await to see what she’ll plump for on Oscar night - fingers crossed for another high romance look with retro tones.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More