I transformed into a porcelain-doll using Pat McGrath's glass skin mask - is it worth the hype?

Last year, legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath DBE created a porcelain-doll glass finish on the models for John Galliano’s Maison Margiela Artisanal show — and I was completely captivated. Pat's methods are always innovative, and this moment took my love for beauty to another level. In February, she announced that she would be releasing a replica product called the Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Peel-Off Artistry Mask, so people could recreate the doll-like look at home. I instantly knew I had to get my hands on it and try it out.

But where would I debut such an artistic makeup moment? London Fashion Week, of course. I decided to transform into a Porcelain-doll and take to the streets of London to get the public talking about beauty and to see if such a bold look could translate beyond the runway.

© @aaliyahharry Aaliyah Harry during the Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Peel-Off Artistry Mask process at Beam

What you need to know about Pat McGrath's Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Peel-Off Artistry Mask

Hyper-Shiny glass finish

Hydrating and nourishing

Gently reveals fresh skin

Infused with soothing glycerin and rose flower water

After use, skin blurs and minimises the appearance of pores

The reactions to the mask were mixed. Some Londoner's just minded their business whilst I got stares and questions from others. It was truly a mixed bag. After speaking to LFW attendees, there were many other uses people thought you could use this dramatic product for e,g. for a birthday or to conceal emotions.

Obviously I've used the mask it an artistic way but there is a way to use the mask to bring the glass skin finish to an everyday makeup look. For example, simply apply the liquid to the high points of your cheeks for a glassy look over shimmering highlighter.

Answering the most asked questions about Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Peel-Off Artistry Mask:

What was the process like putting the Pat McGrath glass skin mask on?

The process was seamless thanks to the makeup artists at Beam, a innovative, homely makeup bar in the heart of Victoria, London. It's an immersive makeup experience, courtesy of professional makeup artists who understand your skin needs and makeup requirements - for expert makeup looks tailored to you. They smashed it.

I had two artists work on my face to transform me into a porcelain doll. Makeup artist, Clara Milnes started with my base. We prepped and hydrated the skin first before doing my base like normal. We used foundation, concealer, contour and blush. We went for a bright blue eyeshadow with glitter particles for some added sparkle.

Next, makeup artist, Polly Mercer crafted a thin brow with a pencil and added cluster lashes to make my eyes pop. Then, we started the mask process. She used a tapered brush with soft bristles in thin, even, layers over my entire face. Between each layer, we used a blowdryer to set the product. We only did two layers but for the show Pat apparently used seven! Once it dried down, it formed a smooth, lacquer like film over the skin.

© @aaliyahharry Aaliyah Harry at London Fashion Week wearing the Pat McGrath mask © @aaliyahharry Out and about with the mask

How long did it take to put the Pat McGrath glass skin mask on?

Once my makeup was done, the application of the mask took about an hour for two layers. During the process at some moments, the mask lifted by my mouth if I talked too much. However, it's an easy fix. We simply touched it up by dabbing some water on my face mixed with some of the product.

How do you take the Pat McGrath glass skin mask off?

It might take ages to put on, but taking it off is simple. It's a peel of mask so once I moved my face a lot, it started to lift and I simply peeled the mask off my skin. After taking it off, a lot of the makeup came with it.

How does the Pat McGrath glass skin mask feel on the skin?

When it's being applied to the skin, you get a cooling sensation from the gel consistency. After drying and adding a second layer, my skin started to feel tight but it's painless.

You really can't do much if you apply the product all over your face. If you move your mouth too much, eat or drink the mask will peel by the mouth area which ruins the while look. So, if you want to do a full face for an event, make sure you've eaten and had a lot of liquid beforehand.

Also, the reactions to the mask were mixed but everyone was in awe. Some Londoner's just minded their business whilst I got stares and questions from others. It was truly a mixed bag but if you want to make a bold statement this is the product.

What is the best skincare to use after the Pat McGrath glass skin mask?

After I removed the mask I actually had a radiant glow to my skin. I looked almost ethereal. After the mask for an extra dose of hydration, use a serum like 111 Skin's 'Repair Serum NAC Y2' and a gel-like moisturiser like Innis Free's 'Cherry Blossom Glow Jelly Cream' to boost your glow even more.

© @aaliyahharry My skin after taking off the Pat McGrath glass skin mask

Can you apply makeup on top of the Pat McGrath glass skin mask?

You can actually use the mask in a verity of ways after makeup and even on bare skin. We wanted this look to be bold, so we applied blush before but added more after the mask was applied as the gel consistency slightly lifted it.

I had an absolute blast playing with this product - it's extraordinary and definitely worth the hype. In conclusion: Pat McGrath, you will alway be famous.