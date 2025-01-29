Glenn Martens appointed the new creative director of Maison Margiela

Maison Margiela has named Glenn Martens as its new creative director, marking a bold new chapter for the avant-garde house. The announcement comes nearly two months after John Galliano’s departure and just weeks after Y/Project, where Martens reigned for 11 years, closed its doors. The Belgian designer will continue leading Diesel, a seamless move given both labels sit under OTB’s fashion empire.

Martens has worked magic at Diesel since 2020, reviving the Y2K denim titan with viral runway moments and effortlessly cool, subversive collections - complete with cult handbags and killer boots that would make any ankle sprain totally worth it.

Meanwhile, his transformation of Y/Project into a fashion disruptor made him a darling of clothing connoisseurs and style anarchists alike. Classic wardrobe staples were married with a surrealist fever dream. Under Glenn Martens, the brand became synonymous with radical construction, exaggerated proportions, and playful subversion. Think deconstructed denim, contorted tailoring, and trompe-l'œil details that make everyday pieces feel anything but ordinary. A simple trench might come with unexpected cutouts, while jeans twist and drape in ways that defy logic. The brand thrives on contradiction - streetwear with couture craftsmanship, androgyny with sensuality, irreverence with precision. Loved by hypebeasts, fashion purists, and avant-garde enthusiasts alike, Y/Project was a name for those who embrace fashion as an art form.

© Getty Images Glenn Martens has been appointed creative director of Margiela

Now, at Margiela, Martens is poised to bring his offbeat brilliance to one of fashion’s most storied maisons. Expect deconstruction, drama, and a fresh dose of irreverent chic.

"Maison Margiela is at a key moment of its history and on well-defined and solid tracks. The appointment of Glenn will further build upon the heritage of the house which we are beyond proud to have in our Group," Stefano Rosso, chairman of Maison Margiela, said in a press release.

After serving as creative director at Margiela for ten years, Galliano announced his departure from the maison via social media detailing his decision.

The creative director wrote: “Today is the day I say Goodbye to Maison Margiela. My heart overflows with joyous gratitude, and my soul smiles. For I am 14 years old today - 14 years sober.”

He continued: "Living a life better than I ever dreamt possible, and this is thanks to two people—two truly beautiful people whom I both love and cherish. They, however, are too humble to allow me to mention their names here. We know who they are, and I will be forever indebted to them, forever grateful.”