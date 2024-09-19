5 Beauty trends at London Fashion Week SS25 you probably missed

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



During London Fashion Week the fashion world's finest descended on the city to catch a glimpse of the spring/summer 2025 collections from some of the world's most sought-after designers. And while the sartorial efforts were to be admired our eyes were firmly fixed on the hair and makeup looks that added character to their creations.

The H! Fashion beauty team had the privilege of heading backstage to get insight into what goes on behind the scenes and a closer look at some of the trends we'll be seeing everywhere come spring.

While previous seasons saw an emphasis on barely-there beauty and a celebration of enhancing each models natural hair texture, this year there was a distinct shift to a more synergistic approach between the makeup and hair teams and the designers, with the beauty looks acting as an extension to the story each designer was trying to tell.

At Erdem the collection was inspired by Radclyffe Hall's novel The Well of Loneliness, the story of a women living as a man. Hair Lead, Adam Garland created a look that was very graphic and masculine in the front with a sleek side parting, contrasted with the femininity of a cascading braid. At Marques Almeida shades of 1970s blue eyeshadow reflected the brands history of denim. Scroll on as we round up five of our favourite trends from London Fashion Week for SS25...

5 Beauty Trends We Noticed At London Fashion Week SS25:

1/ 5 Boyish Skin Boyfriend blush went viral this Summer and it looks like a fresh flush will still be popular come SS25. At Emilia Wickstead, make-up artist Aurore Gibrien contrasted the ultra-feminine silhouettes with "fresh, radiant, boyish" skin to emphasise the balance of "power and sensitivity."

2/ 5 Deep Side Parts Deep side parts on all hair textures were spotted on the SS25 catwalks in London. Authentic Beauty Concept's Global Creative Advocate, Adam Garland, used a strong side parting "to create a graphic, masculine silhouette" at Erdem. "The hair is strict and tight at the top, which cascades down into a braid adding that feminine touch," he told H! Fashion.

3/ 5 70's Shadows Cool-toned eyeshadows should be on your radar for SS25. At Marques Almeida, pearly shades of baby blue and candy pink stole the show. And you don't need to be worried about application; "All the shapes are a little bit wrong, a little bit clumsy and awkward," explained Terry Barber, Global Creative Director of Artistry at MAC.

4/ 5 Sunset Lips SS25 will be the season of red and orange shades. Make up artist Mata Marielle created a two-tone sunset inspired lip for the models at Ahluwalia. Opt for shades of browny orange on the lip line and fill in with more of a reddy-orange lipstick for a gradient finish.