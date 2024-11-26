I tried the REM Beauty X Wicked Ozdust eyeshadow palette - here are my honest thoughts

If you're musical obsessed like me, you're probably counting the seconds until you get to see Wicked on the big screen. The press run alone was a beauty lover's dream and the leading ladies provided so much inspiration. Cynthia Erivo's dramatic, intricate acrylic nail designs brought magic to Elphaba, whilst Ariana Grande's whimsical Glinda-inspired soft-pink glam was beautiful.

Ariana is a woman of many talents. Not only is she a Grammy-winning singer and actress, she is also the owner of beauty brand, REM Beauty. To celebrate the release of Wicked, the beloved makeup brand have released a variety of Wicked-inspired beauty products, from eyeshadow palettes to lipsticks and blushes.

I managed to get my hands on the Elphaba inspired 'Ozdust' palette, which features an array of striking emerald greens, soft browns, dark pinks and glittering golds. As a beauty writer who has tried and tested hundreds of eyeshadow palettes over the years, I'm here to give you my honest opinion.

About the REM Beauty X Wicked Ozdust Eyeshadow Palette

Limited edition palette

Long-wearing

12 shades including icy blue crystal tones, playful pinks and powerful greens.

Light-reflecting duochromes, vibrant metallic or velvet matte finishes

The tones of the eyeshadows are inspired by the Ozdust ballroom in Wicked

© @aaliyahharry The REM Beauty X Wicked Palette

What I Liked About REM Beauty X Wicked Ozdust Eyeshadow Palette

Packaging

First of all, lets talk about the packaging. I was immediately drawn in by the eyeshadow palette because it looks exactly like the Wicked musical book - complete with a green storybook fold and black bookmark. I can appreciate when a beauty brand goes all in when doing a themed collection and of course, Ariana's connection to this release is personal and it shows.

As you open the palette, there is a handy mirror on the side and you are greeted by 12 dazzling eyeshadow shades named after themes and songs in the film. The standouts for me are the glitter shades, 'Normal Is Overrated,' 'She's Phosphorescent!,' 'Darlingest,' and 'The Shiz.'

© @aaliyahharry The packaging of REM Beauty X Wicked palette

Quality of glitter shades

Normally, I wouldn't select an eyeshadow palette based on the glitter shades. It's not that I don't like glitter makeup looks - I really do. They are an easy way to instantly elevate any glam look, especially for party season. However, I often find myself disappointed by the quality of glitter shades in multi-shade palettes. Over the years, I've discovered that individual glitter shades like Urban Decay's viral product, 'Space Cowboy,' usually has better quality pay off.

However, this release seems to be one of the rare exceptions. Each glitter shade is very pigmented and the colour pay-off from a single swipe is magical. I also think the variations of shades are very unique, it's not often that you get such a selection of hues with great quality. It's definitely a great investment piece, especially as it's party season which is a time where pushing the beauty boundaries is embraced.

REM Beauty X Wicked Ozdust Eyeshadow Looks

I created two easy-to-follow eyeshadow looks with the REM Beauty X Wicked Ozdust Eyeshadow Palette - but you can create many more. The first look is for my understated makeup lovers who prefer subtle glam, but still want to have a bit of 'Wicked' magic. I swept the glittering gold shade 'Normal Is Overrated' all over my eyelids as a base. Then I used a pointed brush and applied 'Positively Green' as an eyeliner and across my waterline.

© @aaliyahharry

The second look is for the girls that are happy to step out of the box. I blended 'Thrillifying' and 'Ozspresso' in the crease of my eyelid as a transition shade. Then I selected the glittering blue shade, 'She's Phosphorescent!' for a dazzling metallic Elphaba-approved look. Top tip: if you want these glitter shades to shine even more, use a damp brush for the ultimate shimmer.

The dazzling blue and green Wicked eyeshadow look.

What to Consider About REM Beauty X Wicked Ozdust Eyeshadow Palette

I've seen some beauty fans express that they were intimidated by the Ozdust palette due to some bold hues that stray away from the safer neutral palettes. However, after trying out all of the shades and creating different looks, you can create endless color combinations from neutral to bold. This palette would suit all skin tones and there is something for everyone.

However, if you're not into glitter eyeshadow, although they are high quality, you might not reach for this palette. Out of the 12 shades, seven have a hint of glitter or metallic undertones. Matte girlies, steer clear!

Are the REM Beauty X Wicked Ozdust Eyeshadow Palette shades long lasting?

REM Beauty claims that these eyeshadow shades are long lasting - but are they really? I put them to the test. I applied this look at 7:30am just as the sun was rising before heading to work. This glam has braved TFL trains, blistering storms and a lunch dash - yet my Wicked look is surprisingly still in tact. By 4pm, there are a few particles of glitter that have managed to migrate across my face, but mostly it's as good as new.