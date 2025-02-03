I tried the £12 glass-skin stick that Kendall Jenner swears by - here's my honest review

If we were going to take notes from anyone on how to achieve an enviable glow, it would be supermodel Kendall Jenner. Every time she walks the runway, the American it-girl instantly brings the radiance.

On Instagram, the reality star shared her must-have product for a quick fix of glass-skin glow, and it took many by surprise. Kendall's top pick was the L'Oréal Paris Lumi Les Glass Sticks - and they are so affordable.

The £12 drugstore product is currently gaining a lot of traction on BeautyTok and after trying it, it has become an essential final step in my makeup routine as it brings an instant lit-from-within shine to any makeup look.

© @kendalljenner Kendall shows the instant radiance this drugstore product gives her skin

If you're curious about why this product is so beloved from celebrities and beauty enthusiasts alike, keep reading for my full review of the Kendall-approved L'Oréal Paris Lumi Les Glass Sticks

What you need to know about the L'Oréal Paris Lumi Les Glass Sticks

Reflective, glassy finish delivers instant multi-dimensional glow in one swipe

Glides over skin for a smooth, even finish.

Lightweight texture that melts into skin upon application

Available in two glass shades; 'Glass Pearl Eclat', a rich champagne hue and 'Glassy Pink Ballet,' a translucent rosewood pink

© @aaliyahharry The two stunning shades of the glass-skin stick products

How to apply the L'Oréal Paris Lumi Les Glass Sticks

The Lumi Les Glass Sticks are so easy to use - think of it like a highlighter but with an edge. You apply this product as the last step in your routine after you put on your foundation, concealer and blush. Simply, apply the stick directly to where your face hits the light e.g, cheekbones, cupid's bow, collarbones - or anywhere else you want to highlight. You can also build Le Glass Sticks to the desired level of glow by repeating swipes. Finally, blend the edges of the highlight using your fingers sponge or a brush for that luminious glow.

© @aaliyahharry A closer look at the two glossy shades, Glass Pearl Eclat and Glassy Pink Ballet © @aaliyahharry Top - Glassy Pink Ballet Bottom - Glass Pearl Eclat

What I like about the L'Oréal Paris Lumi Les Glass Sticks

First of all, I was blown away by the finish. Today, we all desire that wet-look, glazed effect from our makeup and that's exactly what the L'Oréal Paris Lumi Les Glass Sticks do. I constantly find myself reaching for it for that extra dewy boost after applying my glam. After application it often just pulls my look together seamlessly, especially if my powder blush has any patches. It's also a multi-use product, as well as highlighter this could easily be replicated to try out the wet-look eyeshadow look that is currently popular.

© @aaliyahharry I applied the formula to my cheeks, nose and under my eyebrows for a quick glass skin fix

One concern I've seen floating around about the Lumi Les Glass Sticks is about wether it picks up power product upon application. Often with stick balm products with each swipe, your previous products can get swooped along in the process. However, I haven't found this to be the case at all.

The Lumi Les Glass Sticks are also housed in small, compact, lightweight packaging which means you can pop the product in your bag and apply it on-the-go. I enjoy products that are easy to fit in every bag or makeup bag.

What to consider about the L'Oréal Paris Lumi Les Glass Sticks

If you're someone who prefers a highlighter with a hint of glitter or dazzle, this product isn't for you. The formula is opaque and gives you a wet shine. Although this product is generally long-lasting, if you're wearing it all day, you'll definitely have to top it up towards of the end of the day for an extra boost.

If you do find that this product picks up powder products, ( which often happens with stick balm products) try something new. Personally, it's never done this for me but if it does, it might be down to your application technique. Instead, try applying the product with a brush and dabbing it on your skin rather than applying the stick directly your face.

© Boots

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The L'Oréal Paris Lumi Les Glass Sticks were meticulously reviewed and critiqued over a two month period by Hello! Fashion's Beauty Writer, Aaliyah Harry, and is a product she personally rates.

