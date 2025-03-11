These are spring's most chic makeup trends – according to Chanel

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
These are spring 2025's most chic makeup trends – according to Chanel
Chanel SS25 makeup

Mint green, apricot and lilac are in; plus how to join the Rouge Coco Playground this March

Esther Coombes
Content Lead
2 minutes ago
Few fashion houses share the legacy of Chanel, a brand that continues to innovate and inspire, building on its illustrious 115-year history with new couture and ready-to-wear collections coveted by editors and the A-list alike. 

And the latest beauty collection is no different, with a Spring Summer 2025 range that mirrors the vibrant, uplifting hues of the runway show. 

With an aim to redefine and refresh, the luxe textures and joyful pastel hues combine in Chanel Beauty's most colourful release to date.

Media Image

Modelled by Vittoria Ceretti and designed by visionary makeup artist Ammy Drammeh of the Comètes Collective, the luminous new shades are intended to cheerfully clash with one another or seamlessly combine in a tone-on-tone look. 

The collection is inspired by twin sets of tones, bold colour blocking, and mixing and matching to form a unique, technicolour look.

Media Image

"In this sparkling, playful collection, lively colours cheerfully clash with one another or smoothly combine in a tone-on-tone look. Ever unpredictable, these daring shades are the expression of a timeless style that is invariably chic and refined."

Chanel

Hero shades across the products include a deep purple, shimmery mint green, matte warm beige and satin coppery pink.

Media Image

Textures range from luminous to powdery, shiny and matte, with a design inspiration very true to the Chanel DNA: silk ribbons, ethereal chiffon, polished shoes and iridescent pearls.

Media Image

The textures and tones are designed to complement each other, whether applied as a flat wash of colour, a blurred out halo or a simple line. 

Media Image

Below, a closer look at each item in the collection.

Rouge Coco Baume

Launched in 2016, Chanel's Rouge Coco Baume has become a favourite amongst fans for its light, conditioning formula with a luminous finish. Sofia Richie stunned when she wore the shade 928 Pink Delight on her wedding day, her look masterfully put together by makeup artist Patti Dubroff.

View post on Instagram
 

Now in six new shades, the SS25 lipsticks offer buildable coverage, ranging from a sheer wash of colour after a single coat to a lipstick-like intensity after three. 

Media Image

 The new shades include:

  • Honey Bliss: a shimmery caramel beige 
  • Tender Peach: a fresh peachy coral 
  • Cherry Burst: a fresh red  
  • Blushing Pink: a bluish pink 
  • Raspberry Kiss: an intense bluish pink 
  • Charming Lilac: a deep purple

Shop Chanel Beauty SS25

Jeux De Lumières 

The star of the SS25 collection, the Jeux De Lumières palette opens to reveal four illuminating powders for the face, eyes and décolleté. A multi-purpose product, use as eyeshadow, highlighter, blush or bronzer. 

Media Image

The four shades complement all skin tones and leave a luminous satin finish. The colours have been designed to be worn alone, paired with a second or blended together to create a custom mix, and include:

  • A shimmery pink coral 
  • A pink gold
  • A shimmery, silvery pink 
  • A shimmery, coppery gold  

The Twin Sets

Ammy Drammeh has developed a Twin Set concept, pairing an Ombre Essentielle eyeshadow with a Stylo Yeux waterproof eyeliner in four flattering combinations.

Media Image

They consist of:

The Neutral Twin Set

  • Ombre Essentielle Latte Frappé: a warm matte beige 
  • Stylo Yeux Waterproof Brun Pourpré: a matte red brown 

The Mauve Twin Set

  • Ombre Essentielle Mauve Sucré: a shimmery lilac 
  • Stylo Yeux Waterproof Mauve Intense: a deep matte purple 

The Pink Twin Set

  • Ombre Essentielle Pêche Glacée: a satin coppery pink 
  • Stylo Yeux Waterproof Rouge Fauve: a matte sienna red  

The Green Twin Set

  • Ombre Essentielle Menthe À L’eau: a shimmery mint green
  • Stylo Yeux Waterproof Vert Lagon: a metallic bluish green 

Le Vernis 

Seen as collectables amongst its community, Chanel's Le Vernis nail polishes always exemplify the season's key trends.

Media Image

For SS25, there are two soft, milky nail colours of Poète, a soft peach and Artiste, an aqua green, to give your manis an instant reset. 

Shop the SS25 makeup collection in Chanel boutiques and at chanel.com.

Join the Rouge Coco Playground this month

Chanel was the first beauty boutique to open in London's Covent Garden over 10 years ago and was also the brand's very first beauty boutique worldwide. 

To celebrate the new SS25 collection, it is hosting a Rouge Coco Playground, a free, immersive experience to celebrate Rouge Coco, Rouge Coco Flash, Rouge Coco Baume and Rouge Coco Baume Shine.

When

From 21 to 30 March

Where

 The East Piazza, The Market, Covent Garden, London, WC2E 8RF

Timings

Monday to Saturday 10am - 7pm and Sunday 12pm - 6pm, with daily live skateboarding performances between 12pm - 1:30pm, 2:30pm - 4pm and 5pm - 6:30pm.  

Free activities

Discover the Rouge Coco lip collections, play games, create your own Coco Ride video at the photocall and enjoy scoops of gourmet Coco Cream Sorbet.  

Bookable services

Book a 60min Makeup Service (£60): a bespoke one-to-one beauty service with a Chanel make-up artist to create a personalised make-up look inspired by Rouge Coco or a 75min Masterclass (£45): starting in the Covent Garden boutique, you will learn tips to create an effortless make-up look before exploring the pop-up space in the Piazza. 

Booking fees for both services are redeemable against product at the pop-up and include a premium goodie bag. 

Visit the Rouge Coco Playground homepage for further information and to book masterclasses from 14 March.

