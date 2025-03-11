These are spring's most chic makeup trends – according to Chanel

Few fashion houses share the legacy of Chanel, a brand that continues to innovate and inspire, building on its illustrious 115-year history with new couture and ready-to-wear collections coveted by editors and the A-list alike.

And the latest beauty collection is no different, with a Spring Summer 2025 range that mirrors the vibrant, uplifting hues of the runway show.

With an aim to redefine and refresh, the luxe textures and joyful pastel hues combine in Chanel Beauty's most colourful release to date.

Modelled by Vittoria Ceretti and designed by visionary makeup artist Ammy Drammeh of the Comètes Collective, the luminous new shades are intended to cheerfully clash with one another or seamlessly combine in a tone-on-tone look.

The collection is inspired by twin sets of tones, bold colour blocking, and mixing and matching to form a unique, technicolour look.

"In this sparkling, playful collection, lively colours cheerfully clash with one another or smoothly combine in a tone-on-tone look. Ever unpredictable, these daring shades are the expression of a timeless style that is invariably chic and refined." Chanel

Hero shades across the products include a deep purple, shimmery mint green, matte warm beige and satin coppery pink.

Textures range from luminous to powdery, shiny and matte, with a design inspiration very true to the Chanel DNA: silk ribbons, ethereal chiffon, polished shoes and iridescent pearls.

The textures and tones are designed to complement each other, whether applied as a flat wash of colour, a blurred out halo or a simple line.

Below, a closer look at each item in the collection.

Rouge Coco Baume

Launched in 2016, Chanel's Rouge Coco Baume has become a favourite amongst fans for its light, conditioning formula with a luminous finish. Sofia Richie stunned when she wore the shade 928 Pink Delight on her wedding day, her look masterfully put together by makeup artist Patti Dubroff.

Now in six new shades, the SS25 lipsticks offer buildable coverage, ranging from a sheer wash of colour after a single coat to a lipstick-like intensity after three.

The new shades include:

Honey Bliss: a shimmery caramel beige

Tender Peach: a fresh peachy coral

Cherry Burst: a fresh red

Blushing Pink: a bluish pink

Raspberry Kiss: an intense bluish pink

Charming Lilac: a deep purple

Shop Chanel Beauty SS25

Jeux De Lumières

The star of the SS25 collection, the Jeux De Lumières palette opens to reveal four illuminating powders for the face, eyes and décolleté. A multi-purpose product, use as eyeshadow, highlighter, blush or bronzer.

The four shades complement all skin tones and leave a luminous satin finish. The colours have been designed to be worn alone, paired with a second or blended together to create a custom mix, and include:

A shimmery pink coral

A pink gold

A shimmery, silvery pink

A shimmery, coppery gold

The Twin Sets

Ammy Drammeh has developed a Twin Set concept, pairing an Ombre Essentielle eyeshadow with a Stylo Yeux waterproof eyeliner in four flattering combinations.

They consist of:

The Neutral Twin Set

Ombre Essentielle Latte Frappé: a warm matte beige

Stylo Yeux Waterproof Brun Pourpré: a matte red brown

The Mauve Twin Set

Ombre Essentielle Mauve Sucré: a shimmery lilac

Stylo Yeux Waterproof Mauve Intense: a deep matte purple

The Pink Twin Set

Ombre Essentielle Pêche Glacée: a satin coppery pink

Stylo Yeux Waterproof Rouge Fauve: a matte sienna red

The Green Twin Set

Ombre Essentielle Menthe À L’eau: a shimmery mint green

Stylo Yeux Waterproof Vert Lagon: a metallic bluish green

Le Vernis

Seen as collectables amongst its community, Chanel's Le Vernis nail polishes always exemplify the season's key trends.

For SS25, there are two soft, milky nail colours of Poète, a soft peach and Artiste, an aqua green, to give your manis an instant reset.

Shop the SS25 makeup collection in Chanel boutiques and at chanel.com.