Chanel reveals how to get the 'Quiet Luxury' makeup look

A simple stroll by the river will never be the same again. I'll see your trip past the Thames and raise you a saunter past the Seine, Chanel-style.

A highlight in the fashion calendar, Paris Couture Week is a celebration of cutting-edge design, exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail. Unapologetically high octane, the event presents designers with the opportunity to run riot and show off their most avant-garde creations, the pieces that would raise eyebrows if worn out on the street.

But maison Chanel subscribes to no convention. Distinctly wearable, its Fall/Winter 2023-24 collection felt classic and cool and was steeped in floral lushness.

With no shouts necessary, the collection instead embodied a dignified whisper.

The label's creative director Virginie Viard turned her hand to infusing even the most mundane of daily occurrences, a simple stroll, with an air of luxury, and she hit the nail on the head.

Models brought her "delicate yet bold" vision to life, gracing the Seine's cobbles in gilded jacquard skirt suits, bloom-embedded tweeds and sheer blouses, richly decorated with fruit-shaped embellishment.

Echoing the "Parisian allure" theme, the makeup felt understated, very much in keeping with the omnipresent 'Quiet Luxury' trend. Wanting to nail the au naturel beauty look? Keep scrolling…

How to get the look:

Complexion

© Chanel Cheeks were finished with Chanel's Joues Contraste powder blush

Natural luminosity was held paramount, and Chanel's Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch (a super innovative gel-like formula - I've worn it so much that I can't be without its extremely flattering tint) provided the base. Imperfections were corrected with the Le Correcteur De Chanel, followed by a sweep of loose powder, the Poudre Universelle Libre, onto the T-zone and cheeks.

Makeup artists applied the brand's beauty editor-adored Les Beiges Crème Belle Mine Ensoleillé bronzer, starting from the ears just below the cheekbones and ending at the centre of the cheek, and sparingly on the temples and forehead. Cheeks were finished with powder blush, the Joues Contraste in the shade 71 Malice.

Eyes

© Chanel Lashes were coated with the Noir Allure mascara

Brows were kept largely natural, supplemented by Stylo Sourcils Waterproof and Le Gel Sourcils for added depth. The eye look was kept unfussy, starting with a wash of the lightest shade in the Les 4 Ombres palette (308 Clair-Obscur). Next, artists added a touch of light in the inner corner of the eye, using the lighter shade in Les Beiges Healthy Glow Medium. The lash line was then traced with Le Crayon Yeux (in the shade 19 Blue Jean for a rich, denim-like depth) and the lower inner eyelid rimmed with Le Crayon Khôl in 69 Clair. The finishing touch on both the upper and lower lashes was a coat of Noir Allure Mascara in the shade 10 Noir.

Lips

© Chanel Cool-hued lids were accompanied by a neutral lip

Lips were slicked with 31 Le Rouge, a new formula set to be released soon which the maison describes as its "most exclusive" lipstick.

Nails

Hands were moisturised with Chanel's La Crème Main, a hand cream which boasts its own cult following, especially among luxury manicurists. Next, nails were prepped with a fortifying treatment, La Base Camélia, coloured with Le Vernis in the natural shade 111 Ballerina, and finished with Le Gel Coat.