This is the exact lipstick Margot Robbie wore to the Chanel Cruise SS23/24 show

Does Margot Robbie ever get it wrong? We think not. Recently attending the Chanel Cruise SS23/24 show, Margot rocked flared jeans, a triangle bikini and metallic vest. But what we're really lusting after is her make-up look and more specifically, that flatteringly perfect nude/pink lipstick shade.

Luckily for us Margot's makeup artist Pati Dubroff, whose client list reads like a rolodex of A-Listers - Kristen Stewart, Kaia Gerber and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to name but a few, has revealed on her Instagram which products she used to achieve the look.

© Instagram/@patidubroff Pati shared the products on her Instagram story

The lipstick in question? Chanel's Rouge Allure Velvet in the shade 60 Intemporelle. The perfect peachy, pink nude. With a unique luminous matte texture, it's long lasting with a barely-there pearlescent finish and the perfect accompaniment to any eye look. At £37 it's not the most affordable lip colour, but it's worth the splurge if you're a nude lipstick fan.

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in 60 Intemporelle

Not only did Patti reveal the exact lipstick used on Margot that evening, she also showed us how Margot achieved her impossibly glowy and bronzed complexion. In the post, we spotted Chanel's coveted cream bronzer, Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream (£46) and what we think is the Les Beiges Blush Stick in No. 23 (£40), a muted-pink cream blush stick that's a must for juicy, hydrated cheeks with a hint of colour.

So, if you're looking to recreate Margot's natural glam look yourself, head to the Chanel counter and stock up. We predict these items to sell out pretty sharpish.

