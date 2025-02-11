Nicola Peltz Beckham’s Chanel jacket and office trouser pairing is to die for

Nicola Peltz Beckham’s ongoing love affair with Chanel never ceases to amaze.

The heiress has curated quite the archive of luxury finds, and her latest is one of her most decadent to date.

On Monday, Nicola joined her husband Brooklyn Beckham to shoot a new project for his hot sauce company Cloud23. The on-set event saw the Lola actress grace the scene in a vintage Chanel jacket, complete with long sleeves, a monochrome palette, bold white letting displaying the brand's iconic logo, black buttons showcasing Chanel’s CC emblem and an all-over bouclé finish.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The 30-year-old wore archival Chanel

The 30-year-old teamed the rare gem with some charcoal-coloured trousers that perfectly lean into the ongoing captivation with all-things ‘Office Siren.’ A colourful cluster of pearl-dotted charm bracelets added a playful Gen Z spin to her timeless attire.

She wore her inky tresses down loose in a divinely glossy manner, opting for a natural yet glowing makeup blend to frame her film-fronting features.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The duo enjoyed a day of filming for Brooklyn's brand Cloud23

Brooklyn looked cool ‘n’ casual beside his American wife, sporting a pair of baggy pinstriped jeans, a cream hoodie and white sneakers. He championed his own brand by accessorising with ‘The Cloud23 x New Era 9FORTY A-Frame Snapback Cap,’ which retails online for £29 and features two kissing cherubs available to purchase in three colourways.

The dynamic duo have enjoyed a particularly wholesome weekend. The two kicked back to relax before The Super Bowl 2025, with Brooklyn sharing their at-home activities via social media.

In a sweet Instagram post, the loved-up couple posed for a mirror selfie in matching all-black crew neck jumpers. Nicola elevated her cosy ‘going nowhere’ look by adding a selection of diamond earrings, a slim black headband and the cutest teddy bear and heart-printed phone case. Brooklyn on the other hand leaned into his usual look, styling his beloved backwards cap from his new hot sauce brand.