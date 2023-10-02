I tried Chanel's most luxurious lipstick yet, and it is a future beauty heirloom

Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel is revered and remembered for countless reasons, but for me, her pithy beauty maxim "Add more lipstick and attack" is the greatest of her quote legacies.

The power of a great shade is not to be underestimated. A slick of colour instantly provides me with a galvanising boost, allowing me to look and feel like the best version of myself.

In times of hardship, a slice of luxury is difficult to resist, hence the so-called 'Lipstick Effect'.

Seeking a deluge of indulgence? Chanel's most exclusive lipstick, 31 Le Rouge, which launched last week - is vying for the top spot on your beauty wish list.

© Chanel 31 Le Rouge is the maison's most exclusive lipstick yet

Inspired by 31 Rue Cambon, the birthplace of Chanel creation, the lipstick is a love letter to the brand's rich heritage. 31 Le Rouge is a demi-satin formula housed in a mesmerising, refillable glass case, evocative of Gabrielle Chanel's iconic mirrored staircase.

The Packaging:

© Orin Carlin 'Croisière' is a gorgeous orangey pink

Crafted from glass and aluminium, the packaging is a visual treat. A celebration of Art Deco design excellence, light bounces off the reflective surface and the effect is palatial.

The bullet itself resides within, the shade visible beneath the engraved double-C monogram.

© Chanel The mirrored staircase inspired the packaging

Created to resemble a precious object, a treasure that can be passed down through the generations, the design is the work of Sylvie Legastelois, the brand's innovative Head of Packing and Design Creation who has been with the house for 38 years.

Admittedly the lipstick is an eyebrow raising £140.00... but the bullet is refillable, clicking into place with a pleasing magnet, further adding to that idea of longevity.

The Shades:

© Chanel Chanel 31 Le Rouge range

The collection is comprised of 12 shades, each paying individual tribute to the brand's fascinating heritage.

Among them are 'Rouge 2.55' (deliciously autumnal - referencing the rich garnet lining of the iconic 2.55 handbag), 'Rouge Premier' (my favourite - a lifting vermillion inspired by the shade originally worn by Chanel seamstresses) and 'Rouge Fétiche' (the colour of Gabrielle's good luck ribbons that she wore around her ankles when presenting a new collection).

The Finish:

Enriched with gardenia oil from Gaujacq, you can tell that the formula has been developed with moisturising properties in mind.

'2.55' is a beautiful, deep garnet

The lipstick is comfortable and smooth, and I personally favoured it to other shinier satins because of its superior staying power. You have the cushiony, balm-like appeal without the need to reapply so frequently.

The Verdict:

31 Le Rouge. An elegant slice of beauty history that can be relished not only now, but for years to come.