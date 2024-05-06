Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best beauty looks at the Met Gala 2024
The best beauty looks at the Met Gala 2024

These are the most striking hair and makeup moments from this year's ball…

Orin Carlin
Content Writer
Updated: 6 minutes ago
A celebration of design excellence, the Met Gala 2024, is tipped to be an evening of true splendour for celebrity beauty fans.

Abuzz with anticipation and excitement, the backstage scenes ahead of the annual ball capture the height of glam squad brilliance. 

Each year on the first Monday in May, facialists, hairstylists and makeup artists unite to form an unstoppable beauty legion, one that ensures each Met Gala's guest arrives looking picture-perfect and, this year, sporting a look aligned with the intriguing 'Garden of Time' theme.

Hello! Fashion shares the best beauty looks from the Met Gala 2024:

Ashley Graham smiling at the Met Gala © Getty

Ashley Graham

Model and body activist Ashley Graham complemented her Ludovic de Saint Sernin with radiant skin, including a dusting of shimmer over the high points of her face courtesy of Los Angeles-based artist Ivan Núñez. She also sported a 90s contrasting lip with a statement spiky fringe, created by hairstylist Justine Marjan.

Emma Chamberlain in gothic makeup and a lace dress at the Met Gala© Getty

Emma Chamberlain

Social media luminary Emma Chamberlain brought a sense of gothic romanticism to this year's ball. The 22-year-old wore an earthy smokey eye and a brown-hued lip alongside super skinny face-framing tendrils.

