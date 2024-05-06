The best beauty looks at the Met Gala 2024

A celebration of design excellence, the Met Gala 2024, is tipped to be an evening of true splendour for celebrity beauty fans.

Abuzz with anticipation and excitement, the backstage scenes ahead of the annual ball capture the height of glam squad brilliance.

Each year on the first Monday in May, facialists, hairstylists and makeup artists unite to form an unstoppable beauty legion, one that ensures each Met Gala's guest arrives looking picture-perfect and, this year, sporting a look aligned with the intriguing 'Garden of Time' theme.

Hello! Fashion shares the best beauty looks from the Met Gala 2024:

© Getty Ashley Graham Model and body activist Ashley Graham complemented her Ludovic de Saint Sernin with radiant skin, including a dusting of shimmer over the high points of her face courtesy of Los Angeles-based artist Ivan Núñez. She also sported a 90s contrasting lip with a statement spiky fringe, created by hairstylist Justine Marjan.