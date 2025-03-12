Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Spring 2025's hottest manicure? The Kardashian-approved pink-on-pink french tips
Subscribe
Spring 2025's hottest manicure? The Kardashian-approved pink-on-pink french tips
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner sport matching pink-on-pink french tip nails - and we're obsessed

This chic baby pink upgrade on the classic french tip is a must-try...

Aaliyah Harry
Beauty Writer
13 minutes ago
Share this:

The Kardashian's are always at the forefront of beauty conversations, from makeup lines to hairstyles, and now they are inspiring new nail trends. 

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have recently debuted stylish matching manicures that are perfect for spring 2025. Enter: pink-on-pink french tip manicures. This design is a stylish upgrade on the classic '90s French tip and is taking over nail salons. 

On Tuesday, 11 March, Kylie showed off her mani moment with an Instagram story. She posted a snap from her car featuring the soft rose design. The beauty founder captioned the post simply, "Pink on pink."

Kylie jenner pink french manicure © @kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner shows off her pink-on-pink french manicure
Khloe Kardashian's XL pink french tip nails © @khloekardashian
Khloe Kardashian's XL pink french tip nails

Hollywood's go-to nail artist, @nailsbyzola, also posted an image of Kylie's sister, Khloe sporting a similar style. She added the caption, "Pink on pink french for this barbie doll." The reality star wore a black turtle neck and skirt and let the pop of rose from her manicure take centre stage. 

Khloe Kardashian with a monochrome outfit and pink french manicure © @nailsbyzola
Khloe Kardashian with a monochrome outfit and pink french manicure

French tip nails have seen a major resurgence in recent years, evolving from their classic white-tipped origins into a variety of fresh styles. The trend, which first gained popularity in the 1970s, has become a staple in nail fashion due to its timeless elegance. 

Now, this Kardashian-approved spin is gaining popularity. The pink-on-pink element is set to be the go-to nail trend for spring 2025, and it’s no surprise that the Kardashians are already on board. This fresh twist features a tonal pink smile line, with a soft baby pink base and a similar colour on top. For an extra boost,  you can include a hot pink tip for a gradient effect. 

It gives a playful yet polished vibe, making it perfect for both minimalists and maximalists alike. Whether crafted with a glossy finish for a natural vibe or with a matte topcoat for an edgier feel, this manicure is a must-try. 

View post on Instagram
 

Luckily for us, Zola has shared the exact products she used to achieve this cute look. In a detailed Instagram video tutorial of the design, she revealed that she simply used OPI's nail varnishes in the shades 'Mod About You' and 'It’s a Girl.' 

If you're itching for a new manicure, try out this Kardashian-approved look.

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more

Read More