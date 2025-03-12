Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner sport matching pink-on-pink french tip nails - and we're obsessed

The Kardashian's are always at the forefront of beauty conversations, from makeup lines to hairstyles, and now they are inspiring new nail trends.

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have recently debuted stylish matching manicures that are perfect for spring 2025. Enter: pink-on-pink french tip manicures. This design is a stylish upgrade on the classic '90s French tip and is taking over nail salons.

On Tuesday, 11 March, Kylie showed off her mani moment with an Instagram story. She posted a snap from her car featuring the soft rose design. The beauty founder captioned the post simply, "Pink on pink."

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner shows off her pink-on-pink french manicure © @khloekardashian Khloe Kardashian's XL pink french tip nails

Hollywood's go-to nail artist, @nailsbyzola, also posted an image of Kylie's sister, Khloe sporting a similar style. She added the caption, "Pink on pink french for this barbie doll." The reality star wore a black turtle neck and skirt and let the pop of rose from her manicure take centre stage.

© @nailsbyzola Khloe Kardashian with a monochrome outfit and pink french manicure

French tip nails have seen a major resurgence in recent years, evolving from their classic white-tipped origins into a variety of fresh styles. The trend, which first gained popularity in the 1970s, has become a staple in nail fashion due to its timeless elegance.

Now, this Kardashian-approved spin is gaining popularity. The pink-on-pink element is set to be the go-to nail trend for spring 2025, and it’s no surprise that the Kardashians are already on board. This fresh twist features a tonal pink smile line, with a soft baby pink base and a similar colour on top. For an extra boost, you can include a hot pink tip for a gradient effect.

It gives a playful yet polished vibe, making it perfect for both minimalists and maximalists alike. Whether crafted with a glossy finish for a natural vibe or with a matte topcoat for an edgier feel, this manicure is a must-try.

Luckily for us, Zola has shared the exact products she used to achieve this cute look. In a detailed Instagram video tutorial of the design, she revealed that she simply used OPI's nail varnishes in the shades 'Mod About You' and 'It’s a Girl.'

If you're itching for a new manicure, try out this Kardashian-approved look.