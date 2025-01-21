Get the Molly-Mae approved 'Ice Cream' manicure: The clean-girl set for spring

When it comes to fashion and beauty influence in the UK, there isn't a bigger name than Molly-Mae. Whenever she posts a new outfit on Instagram or shares her love for a new cosmetic product to her 8.4 million following count, it prompts sell-out collections and widely replicated beauty routines.

The UK influencer is known for her minimalist fashion and beauty looks, and her recent mani-moment fits this theme. Enter: The 'ice cream' manicure. This Molly-Mae approved nail design follows the clean, natural, barely-there movement we've spotted amongst the A-list.

© @mollymae Molly Mae-Hauge shared her signature minimalist manicure now labelled 'Ice Cream' nails

Selena Gomez started the recent trend after she got engaged. The Emilia Pérez actress channeled bridal chic switching from deep cherry reds to pale pinks and 90s french tips. Whilst Zendaya followed suit with a glossy sheer design for her engagement debut at the Golden Globes.

What is the 'ice cream' manicure?

The ice cream manicure mimics the soft scoop of delicious ice cream. It's an ultra-glossy manicure with a sheer pink base and sometimes an ombré creamy white french tip finish. This trend leans into subtlety and elegance, it's extremely versatile as it suitable for everyday wear or a high-fashion event.

On Instagram, we spotted the original version of this trend by celebrity nail artists Harriet Westmoreland. Harriet's celebrity clientele speaks for itself, from Lilly Allen to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and she is known for creating the most aesthetic, dreamy designs.

© @harrietwestmoreland Ice cream manicure by celebrity nail artist, Harriet Westmoreland © @harrietwestmoreland This dreamy sheer pink manicure is perfect for the spring season

Alongside the images of the manicures, Harriet shared her secrets behind the design. She captioned the post: "Perfect pink - 4 hours of mixing and shades but I now have a little pot of my perfect pink gel." The nail expert also revealed her nail prep routine. She used tools from the Willow Academy and Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream to keep the nails and moisturised.

How to achieve the Molly-Mae approved 'ice cream' manicure

Whilst Harriet is yet to reveal what products she used to create this custom soft scoop pink shade, there are a number of products on the market that can replicate this delicious manicure.

However last year, the expert did share an image and product breakdown of a very similar mani-moment. She created the soft nail base by starting with the Biosculpture 'Evo Flex Base,' then she used the 'Biosculpture Bio Gel' in '87 Strawberry French' and topped it off with Biosculpture 'Evo Gloss Top Coat.' However, for this specific ice cream manicure there was an added seamless soft white tip blended in. To recreate this look at home, consider adding OPI's 'Funny Bunny' to your finger tips.

© @selenagomez Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande show off their 'mathcy-matchy' soft manicure moment

If you're trying to replicate this at home whatever products you use, make sure to follow these key tips to get the creamy scoop finish:

Soft, Milky Finish: If you want to achieve ice cream nails, ensure you use have a sheer or semi-opaque pinkish-white colour that mimics a natural, healthy nail bed. Natural Length and Shape: To keep in line with the minimalist style, this design looks best short to medium in length with a softly rounded or almond shape. High-Gloss Shine: The final coat is the most important step. The glossy top coat gives a glass-like, luminous finish, enhancing the luxury aesthetic

As we look towards spring, consider this delicious hue for your next nail set.