Hailey Bieber’s glazed French tip nails: the chic upgrade to her signature manicure

Have you noticed that Hailey Bieber has quietly switched up her signature manicure? In 2022, the Rhode Beauty founder made glazed doughnut nails popular and now she's added a subtle twist to her classic style.

On multiple occasions, including on photos shoots, at the Oscars Vanity Fair party and on frosty winter trips to Aspen, the beauty muse has introduced a new design element to her manicure: a 90s french tip with a subtle chrome sheen.

© AFP via Getty Images Hailey Bieber attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party with the glazed french tip manicure

Her go-to nail artist, @nailsbyzola recently posted a collection of images of the It-girl on a shoot showcasing her new design. One fan wrote: "Ooo I love these. How stunning." Whilst another commented: "We need a tutorial of these." The expert manicurist replied: "Okayyy! Actually I really loved these realistic glazed french nails."

What are glazed french tip nails?

The glazed French tip manicure is a modern take on the classic French manicure, combining the timeless elegance of white-tipped nails with a high-shine and pearlescent finish. If you look at Hailey's recent variations, they feature a soft, milky or sheer pink base with crisp white tips, all coated in a chrome or glazed effect for a subtle shimmer. She mostly leans towards the metallic finish and the result is a chic look that feels both 90s cool and super modern.

This manicure has gained massive popularity obviously due to the Rhode Beauty founder, and for its minimalist vibe and the rise of quiet luxury. The style works well for everyday wear but is also perfect for special occasions like weddings or birthdays. Plus, the chrome finish adds a trendy edge to the traditional French tip.

How to create Hailey Bieber's glazed french tip nails

1) Nail Prep: Nails are shaped, buffed, and cuticles are cleaned.

2) Base Colour: A sheer pink or nude polish is applied to create a soft, natural-looking base.

3) French Tips: White polish is painted onto the tips, make sure to have a steady hand.

4) Chrome Powder: A fine layer of pearl or chrome powder (often in a white or champagne shade) is lightly rubbed over the nails to create the signature glazed effect.

5) Top Coat: A high-shine gel or glossy top coat is applied to seal in the look and enhance the smooth, reflective finish.

If you're looking for a modern twist on the classic french tip, look no further than Hailey's glazed french tip manicure.