Hailey Bieber’s cheetah-print pedicure is the wild beauty trend you didn’t know you needed

Hailey Bieber truly is the Queen of nail inspo. Over the years, she has inspired beauty buffs with her artistic choices from her viral glazed doughnut manicure that sparked pandemonium in nail salons, to her chocolate brown cat eye nails at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. With each new selfie she posts, we find ourselves zooming straight into her nails. Now, the Rhode founder has started spreading the nail art love from her manicures, down to her pedicures. According to Hailey, gone are the days of the classic French tip moment. This Christmas, she's encouraging us all to embrace something more wild.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Hailey Bieber's chocolate cate-eye manicure was the envy of all at the Academy Museum Gala

On Instagram, the beauty muse posted a carousel of images featuring her cosy winter looks, from fuzzy jackets to leather trousers and cool-girl caps. However, the final picture provided a closer look at her latest pedicure - and it was so unexpected. She shared an image of her short nails with a bold cheetah print pattern design. The base was a caramel brown with a hint of yellow, whilst the small black dots really brought that animal print feel to life. In true It-girl fashion, Hailey matched the fresh pedi to her mani. She, of course, opted for her signature almond-shaped, medium-length nails, but with that same bold cheetah print twist.

© @haileybieber Hailey shows off her chic pedicure for winter

As self-confessed experts on her nail choices, we know that Hailey isn't really one for complex or bold nail art designs. She tends to keep it simple, reaching for neutral colours or cute singular nail art symbols, like a lemon or a martini glass here and there. So, to see a full matching bold nail art design on her nails and toes is stepping out the box.

However, we are seeing a rise in animal print in fashion, and this has quickly translated to beauty too. From cow print to bambi print, we are seeing a huge shift this winter. In October, 'Tortie nails' were everywhere, even pop stars like Dua Lipa hopped on the trend. We previously got the inside scoop from expert nail artist and Senior Mylee ambassador, Tinu Bello, on the hottest manicure of the moment and how to incorporate animal print in your next mani or pedi. She told H! Fashion: "Tortie nails have become a modern classic, offering a chic alternative to traditional animal prints. But this season, animal print is being worn in two key ways - as a full set for a bold statement, or as an accent paired with solid neutrals, earthy tones, or even French tips for a more understated vibe."

© @dualipa Dua Lipa embraced the tortie nail trend in the autumn

This party season, why not follow Hailey's lead and embrace something a little more bold for your next matching mani and pedi moment...