Selena Gomez's stunning post-engagement manicure is simply to die for

Selena Gomez has remained a constant source of mani inspiration this year - and her new baby pink nails are another welcome addition.

The Emilia Pérez actress tends to take a minimalist approach to her manicures. Selena's nails are usually kept short and filed down to create either a classic oval or almond shape. The It-girl stays away from detailed patterns or 3D fixtures however, she does fully lean into embracing colour on her nails.

As the weather got colder, she mirrored the change of seasons through her manicures. This winter, Selena has been snapped sporting deep wines, striking blacks and cherry reds on her nails. However, you might of noticed a vibe shift surrounding the themes of her mani-moments since the singer got engaged. Case in point? Her repeated bridal pink sheer nails.

On Monday, Selena's trusted A-list nail artist, Tom Bachik (who is also the genius behind Jennifer Lopez's manicures,) posted an image of the star wearing a red dress paired with a bold crimson lip. As she showed off her sparkling gem, her nails were again more subtle than her signature manicures.

© @tombachik Selena showed off her bridal baby pink manicure

The Rare Beauty founder got engaged to Benny Blanco on December 11, and in the viral engagement snap, she wore a stunning pale rosy shade from Chanel called 'Ballerina' on her nails. Since then, the actress has opted for this shimmery bridal pink shade, which perfectly compliments her new glistening engagement ring.

If you keep up with the Instagram posts from her manicurist, you will notice that Selena has repeated this soft nail colour several times since she got engaged. It's clear that the Kill Them With Kindness singer is now letting her ring take centre stage with this repeated delicate, romantic mani-moment.

© @selenagomez The star exuded happiness in engagement announcement post

Whether you have a sparkling engagement ring or not, this pearlescent colour is the perfect way to switch up your winter manicures. Luckily for us, you can get your hands on the singer's exact iridescent shade. The subtle rose moment is called 'Pink Whip' from her manicurists nail shade collection of 'Click Colors.' Tom's magnetic gel polish pens make replicating enviable A-list manicures simple.

So, if you're looking for bridal nail inspiration or just want a subtle design as we enter the new year, it's time to replicate Selena's effortless mani moment.