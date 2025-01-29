Selena Gomez's 'barely-there' manicure is so on trend for spring 2025

With each new mani-moment, Selena Gomez provides beauty lovers with ample nail appointment inspiration.

In her recent Instagram post promoting her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, Selena's nude nails took centre stage. In appears the Come and Get It singer is actually ahead of the trend cycle, hopping on spring manicure designs early.

As we look to the warmer months, we're saying goodbye to deep plum or chocolate hues and welcoming lighter colours. Apparently, so is Selena.

Selena's go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik, shared a snap of the Emilia Perez actress' nude nail moment with his 60,000 followers. In the photo, Selena's short, sheer nails are on show, as she clutched her newly released Rare Beauty contour. He captioned the post: "Soft Pinch Liquid Contour and a nude mani? Say less." Her manicure was chic, effortless and will suit any occasion.

© @tombachik Selena Gomez stuns in a selfie with her nude manicure on show

The Rare Beauty founder's opaque, glossy nails are enviable and so on trend for the spring 2025. Next season, we are taking minimalist manicures to new heights. Alongside Selena, we've spotted other A-listers from Zendaya to Jennifer Lopez embrace this bridal trend.

When Zendaya debuted her engagement to Tom Holland at the Golden Globes, she paired her cushion-cut diamond ring with a rosy bridal manicure for the red carpet. Similarly, JLo opted for a 90s french tip frosted manicure at the premiere of her Amazon Prime film, Unstoppable.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Selena Gomez's soft french tip manicure at the Golden Globes © FilmMagic Zendaya's pink nude manicure at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards

Expert nail artist, Tinu Bello, predicts that this style will only continue to thrive amongst the A-list and beyond. She tells H! Fashion: "Less is more for 2025 when it comes to our nails. Clean nails are all about sheer or barely-there polish in shades of ballerina pinks, milky whites, and soft nudes. This year we will see them paired with a high-gloss finish and short lengths for a minimalist aesthetic.”

She also agrees that short lengths are here to stay. Tinu says: "2025 will be about practicality. I predict a lot of short lengths, especially in a soft square tapered shape. These are super low maintenance and versatile for an everyday mani. We will also continue to see a lot of almond shapes, but the length will go from long to medium, to elongate the fingers without any potential inconvenience."

So, if you're looking to get ahead of the spring mani trends, look to Selena's newest nail set for inspiration.