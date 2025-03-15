These are the 5 key beauty trends from Paris Fashion Week I will be copying

Although the autumn/winter 2025 season has ended, the makeup and hair looks still live rent free in our minds.

Paris Fashion Week provided us with a final dose of beauty inspiration and the runways were packed with looks that felt both aspirational and wearable. Next season, it looks like we'll be leaving the 'clean girl' beauty aesthetic behind and embracing maximalism.

From dramatic eyes to effortlessly cool hair, these are the five beauty trends from Paris Fashion Week I’ll be taking straight from the catwalk into my everyday routine...

1) Undone Waves

© Alessandro Viero Zimmerman A/W 25 © Gianluca Carraro Demeulemeester A/W 25

Parisian waves are forever iconic, but this season, they took on an even more relaxed, organic feel. At Zimmerman, tresses were styled in loose, flowing waves that felt almost air-dried. Ann Demeulemeester's beachy, slightly toussled waves with scattered braids created a lived-in and effortless effect.The undone waves aren't about perfect curls - it’s about natural movement, enhanced with a touch of styling cream or salt spray for that effortless ‘French girl’ finish.

2) Elevated Smoky Eye

© Chanel Beauty Chanel A/W 25 © Launchmetrics.com/spotlight Tom Ford A/W 25

A classic that never really goes out of style, the smoky eye made a bold comeback but with a twist. At Schiaparelli, Dame Pat McGrath put her own champagne spin on the classic. At Tom Ford, colour was used to create a bright smoky-eye inspired look that harked back to the 80s.

Whilst CHANEL closed out the season with the Ready-to-Wear show, and emphasised black punk eyes. False eyelashes, drawn with the CHANEL Signature Eyeliner Pen, created the illusion of feathery wings at the corners of the eyes.

3) Lashes That Steal The Show

© Filippo Fortis/Rokh Rokh A/W 25 © Gianluca Carraro Vaquera A/W 25

Bright. Colourful. Bold. Lashes have taken on a new lease of life this season and it's all about experimenting with colour and shapes. Put down the black mascara and winged eyeliner in favour of 3D embellishments.

At Rokh, models fluttered down the runway with icy white lashes that looked like snowflakes had perfectly landed on each hair. Whilst Vaquera debuted spiky hairs on the top and bottom lashes for an eye-catching look. Whether achieved through individual falsies, lash extensions, or a few extra coats of volumising mascara, this season’s lashes are all about drama.

4) The Effortless Hair Tuck

© Matteo Scarpellini Dior A/W 25 © Launchmetrics.com/spotlight Sacai A/W 25

There’s something undeniably chic about hair that looks like it’s been casually tucked into a high-neck jumper or a structured coat, and designers fully embraced this minimalist trend at Paris Fashion Week.

At Dior, Guido Palau sent models down the runway with sleek low ponytails, strands peeked out of high necks at Sacai creating.a faux bob illusion and locks were pulled through collars at McQueen. Tucked-in strands give off an air of understated luxury. This simple styling trick is the epitome of effortless elegance - perfect for autumn layering.

5) Bright, Bold Lips

© Launchmetrics.com/spotlight Louis Vuitton A/W 25 © Matteo Valle Lacoste A/W 25

Put down your nude matte lipstick and swap them out for something more dimensional. Dame Pat McGrath gave us a sneak peak her upcoming Louis Vuitton makeup line with a subtle burgundy blush and matching lips. For Lacoste, dewy skin was paired with matte magenta lips and classic red lips were used for the Tom Ford collection.