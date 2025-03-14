Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Moss says 'Pillar Box Red' nails are the perfect transitional shade for spring 2025
Kate Moss© Corbis via Getty Images

The supermodel has switched up her signature nude manicure for a bold look this season

Aaliyah Harry
Beauty Writer
2 minutes ago
Nothing ushers in a change of season like a fresh manicure and nobody knows that more than modelling royalty, Kate Moss.

Kate, known for her signature nude and 'soap nail' manicures, has switched things up with a bold pop of colour - proving that sometimes, a simple change can redefine an entire beauty look.

Spotted at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show, the fashion legend paired her all-black ensemble with a glossy, vibrant 'pillar box red' manicure, an unexpected yet striking contrast to her monochrome look. The fiery shade, reminiscent of old-school glamour, feels fresh for the new season. 

Kate Moss makes a statement with bold red nails at Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter show© GC Images
Why Pillar Box Red Nails Are the Ultimate Spring 2025 Statement

Red nails are nothing new, but the ultra-glossy, perfectly painted 'Pillar Box Red' - a bright, true-toned shade with just the right balance of warmth and coolness- is set to be a defining trend for Spring 2025. It’s bold yet sophisticated, striking yet wearable. And when this 90s icon co-signs a beauty trend, you know it’s one to watch.

The experts are also buzzing about this classic hue. Celebrity nail artist, Julia Diogo aka @paintedbyjools is a huge advocate and tells H! Fashion: "Not into elaborate nail art? No problem. Go for a solid colour classic with pillar box red. Julia explains, "A perfectly applied red manicure is always a big favourite with my clients." 

pillarbox red manicure by painted by jools© @paintedbyjools
This classic red shade like Kate's is set to take over nail salon's this spring

This shift in Kate's barely there beauty aesthetic signals a return to power dressing through nails, a move that aligns with the resurgence of 90s-inspired minimalism.  When you think of Red polish, you associate it with confidence and strength - making it the perfect choice for people who want to command attention. 

How to Get Kate Moss’ Pillar Box Red Manicure 

To recreate her effortlessly chic manicure, opt for a high-shine, classic red polish that offers full coverage in one or two coats. Look for formulas with a gel-effect finish for that luxe, salon-quality look. Perhaps reach for Chanel's Les Vernis Nail Varnish in the shade 'Pirate' or Gucci's Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish in the shade 'Goldie Red.' Pairing the red with a short to medium square-oval (squoval) shape keeps it looking elegant, just like the supermodel's take on the trend. 

As Kate proved, sometimes, all you need to refresh your beauty routine during a seasonal transition is the perfect shade of red.

