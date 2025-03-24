8 butter yellow manicures to try in spring 2025: from chrome to aura nails

Butter yellow nails are emerging as the unexpected manicure trend for spring 2025, offering a fresh alternative to classic pastels.

This soft, creamy shade -reminiscent of pale sunshine - flatters a variety of skin tones while adding a subtle pop of colour. Unlike vibrant yellows, butter yellow strikes the perfect balance between playful and sophisticated, making it a versatile choice for everything from everyday wear to a holiday shade.

H! Fashion caught up with expert nail technician and founder of Manicured London, Tinu Bello, on the spring 2025 nail trends to have on your radar. "Spring 2025 is all about soft, dreamy pastels with a twist," Tinu reveals."Think buttery yellows, peach sorbets, and muted lavenders that exude quiet luxury." This creamy, muted yellow has gained popularity at a time where understated elegance is still centre stage.

With celebrities like Hailey Bieber and nail artists embracing this hue, it’s clear that butter yellow is set to become a seasonal staple, adding warmth and brightness to any manicure line-up.

As you head to your next nail salon appointment, here are 8 ways your can incorporate butter yellow into your next spring 2025 manicure.

© Pintrest Classic Butter Yellow For a classic take on butter yellow, less is more. At the nail salon opt for a classic almond or round shape and add a few coats of the dreamy lemon shade. To achieve the perfect glossy finish, go for a high-shine varnish to complete the sophisticated look.

© Pintrest Butter Yellow French Tips This take on the French tips offer a fresh, seasonal twist on the classic manicure. The soft, creamy hue adds warmth and charm while maintaining the clean elegance of a traditional French tip. Whether paired with a nude or sheer pink base, butter yellow tips create a subtle yet playful look that’s perfect for spring and effortlessly chic for any occasion.



© Pintrest Butter Yellow Chrome Nails Butter yellow chrome nails bring a futuristic twist to this soft pastel shade. The high-shine, metallic finish gives the subtle hue a modern edge, making it the perfect choice for those who want to combine minimalism with a touch of glam. Ideal for spring, this glossy take on butter yellow nails is effortlessly chic.



© Pintrest Mix-and-Match Butter Yellow Set A butter yellow mix-and-match manicure is perfect for adding dimension and creativity to your nails. Combining intricate 3D swirls, subtle diamanté accents, and French tips in butter yellow creates a striking yet fun look. This style allows for playful experimentation while keeping a chic, coordinated vibe - ideal for those who want to make a statement with their spring nails.



© Pintrest Ombre Butter Yellow Nails Ombre butter yellow nails offer a dreamy gradient effect that blends this soft shade with complementary tones. The seamless transition from a pale base to a buttery hue creates a fresh, elegant look that’s perfect for spring. Whether paired with neutrals or pastels, ombre nails add dimension and sophistication to your manicure.

© Pintrest Diamanté Butter Yellow Nails Add a touch of sparkle to your spring look with butter yellow nails adorned with diamantés. The subtle, creamy base provides the perfect canvas for delicate gems that catch the light. Whether placed strategically or scattered for a dazzling effect, diamantés elevate your manicure with effortless glamour.



© Pintrest Aura Nails Butter yellow takes centre stage with this take on 'aura nails,' creating a soft, glowing halo effect. This ethereal design blends dreamy shades like baby pinks with the lemon shade as the focal point, giving your nails a radiant, otherworldly vibe. Perfect for adding warmth and brightness to your manicure, aura nails in this shade feel fresh and playful.

