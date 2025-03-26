Millie Bobby Brown reached for the scissors for her next hair transformation - and we're obsessed

Mille Bobby Brown is currently our ultimate hair inspiration. As we enter spring, the beauty founder has taken another risk with her look and has chopped a couple of inches off.

In an Instagram video promoting her latest Florence by Mills 'Soft Girl' fragrance, the Stranger Things actress gave us a quick glimpse at her latest hair transformation. Enter: the blunt cut bob.

Her sunflower blonde tresses are now chopped short, just grazing her earlobes. This new look is effortlessly chic, sophisticated and highlights Millie's strong bone structure.

Of course, the British it-girl is ahead of the beauty trends for spring 2025. H! Fashion caught up with the Global Creative Director for TONI&GUY, Cos Sakkas, for the inside scoop on the hottest haircuts of the moment, and they will have you itching to grab the scissors like Millie.

© @milliebobbybrown Mille Bobby Brown teases her fresh new cut

He says, "After years of long hairstyles, short hair is back for spring 2025. But short doesn’t mean shorn – it ranges from a bob to the pixie, and it’s an exciting time to try something new." Don't just stop at a classic bob, experts are encouraging us to experiment like Millie with styles like the chic crop, which Cos explains is "a fresh take on the classic cut." According to the stylist, it’s a softer, slightly grown-out version of a bob with wispy edges that give it a relaxed, lived-in vibe."

As for the hair colour, Millie kept her new signature 'sunflower blonde' shade that she debuted at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. Sunflower Blonde cropped up last summer as a popular shade, but after the actress stepped out with it, the buttery hue got the official cool-girl stamp of approval for SS25.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Millie Bobby Brown dazzled at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she debuted the sunflower blonde hue

Expert hairstylist Tom Smith recently shared his sentiments on the re-emergence of the popular colour on Instagram. He said: "Sunflower blonde is still raining supreme. I can't actually believe that I'm still talking about sunflower blonde, almost a year on it's bright, glowy and warm just like bottled sunshine. Perfect for adding radiance even when the weather is grey - and it's not going anywhere."

If you're looking for a beauty boost, perhaps replicate the sunflower blonde blunt bob of the moment.