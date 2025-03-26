Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Millie Bobby Brown reaches for the scissors for her next hair transformation - and we're obsessed
Subscribe
Millie Bobby Brown reaches for the scissors for her next hair transformation - and we're obsessed
Millie Bobby Brown attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© FilmMagic

Millie Bobby Brown reached for the scissors for her next hair transformation - and we're obsessed

The British It-girl gave us a glimpse at her next look and it's so on-trend for spring 

Aaliyah Harry
Beauty Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Mille Bobby Brown is currently our ultimate hair inspiration. As we enter spring, the beauty founder has taken another risk with her look and has chopped a couple of inches off. 

In an Instagram video promoting her latest Florence by Mills 'Soft Girl' fragrance, the Stranger Things actress gave us a quick glimpse at her latest hair transformation. Enter: the blunt cut bob. 

Her sunflower blonde tresses are now chopped short, just grazing her earlobes. This new look is effortlessly chic, sophisticated and highlights Millie's strong bone structure. 

Of course, the British it-girl is ahead of the beauty trends for spring 2025. H! Fashion caught up with the Global Creative Director for TONI&GUY, Cos Sakkas, for the inside scoop on the hottest haircuts of the moment, and they will have you itching to grab the scissors like Millie.

Mille Bobby Brown teases her fresh new cut© @milliebobbybrown
Mille Bobby Brown teases her fresh new cut

He says, "After years of long hairstyles, short hair is back for spring 2025. But short doesn’t mean shorn – it ranges from a bob to the pixie, and it’s an exciting time to try something new." Don't just stop at a classic bob, experts are encouraging us to experiment like Millie with styles like the chic crop, which Cos explains is "a fresh take on the classic cut." According to the stylist, it’s a softer, slightly grown-out version of a bob with wispy edges that give it a relaxed, lived-in vibe."

As for the hair colour, Millie kept her new signature 'sunflower blonde' shade that she debuted at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. Sunflower Blonde cropped up last summer as a popular shade, but after the actress stepped out with it, the buttery hue got the official cool-girl stamp of approval for SS25. 

Millie Bobby Brown stuns at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards © The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Millie Bobby Brown dazzled at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she debuted the sunflower blonde hue

Expert hairstylist Tom Smith recently shared his sentiments on the re-emergence of the popular colour on Instagram. He said: "Sunflower blonde is still raining supreme. I can't actually believe that I'm still talking about sunflower blonde, almost a year on it's bright, glowy and warm just like bottled sunshine. Perfect for adding radiance even when the weather is grey - and it's not going anywhere." 

If you're looking for a beauty boost, perhaps replicate the sunflower blonde blunt bob of the moment. 

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more

Read More