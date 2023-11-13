Hailey Bieber's wavy side bob is the perfect hairstyle for party season

Hailey Bieber's box bob has been the object of our beauty lust for much of 2023, and it looks like there's more where that came from.

When the supermodel went for the chop at the beginning of this year, we were quite intrigued as to how she was going to go about styling her new, shorter locks.

So far, the 26-year-old has kept things continually fresh, taking one of this year's biggest beauty trends out for a whirl by adorning her hair with super saccharine bows.

Face-framing tendrils have also got a look in and thank goodness Hailey's bob is still long enough that it can still be slicked back into a sleek bun at her whim. (The supermodel bun is one of our current hair heroes.)

But other Hailey Bieber hair news, there's a lot to be said for simplicity.

© Getty The supermodel wore a strapless gown by Saint Laurent

Clad in Saint Laurent, the Rhode founder attended the Baby2Baby Gala over the weekend in California, championing unfussy glamour with a wavy side bob.

The style felt chic, and yet not finicky, perfect for allowing a statement earring – Hailey went for a pretty gold design housing sparking gemstones – to bask in the limelight.

© Getty Hailey rocked a wavy side bob at the Baby2Baby Gala

Created by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, the look featured a deep side parting and soft, silky waves.

Hailey's hair colour had a glossy, autumnal warmth about it, pairing harmoniously alongside her fresh, latte makeup-reminiscent look, courtesy of makeup artist Mary Phillips.

Party season couldn't come sooner - and this year we know exactly which Hailey hair look we'll be recreating...