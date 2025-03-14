Millie Bobby Brown launches new fragrance in pink knit underwear-and-tights combo

Millie Bobby Brown is stepping into spring with a scent that’s as soft and dreamy as her latest look. The Stranger Things actress and beauty founder has just announced the launch of 'Soft Girl,' the newest body mist in her Florence by Mills fragrance collection.

In a campaign shoot that perfectly embodied the delicate vibe of the fragrance, Millie stunned in a pink fuzzy knit two-piece featuring a daring underwear-and-tights combo. The cosy yet bold ensemble - a cropped long sleeve wrap top paired with matching high-waisted bottoms - gave a playful nod to the 'Soft Girl' aesthetic that has taken over social media.

© Florence by Mills Millie Bobby Brown stuns in playful pink for the fragrance campaign shoot

As for glam, her hair was tied up in two ponytails with matching rose coloured ribbons perfectly tied into a bow. Two font tendrils were left loose to frame her face, enhancing the playful feel of the look.

The actress' makeup was fresh and glowing. Her complexion looked luminous with a soft, dewy finish and the eye makeup appeared subtle, with pinkish tones over her eyelids and cheeks to complement the outfit. To finish the look, she swiped some clear gloss across her lips which tied the natural glam together.

According to social media, being a 'Soft Girl' is all about evoking lightness and self-love. True to its name, the scent is designed to capture the essence of all things feminine. It's described as a fresh and airy scent which is perfect for the warmer days ahead.

© Florence by Mills Millie Bobby Brown in pink matching knit top and underwear combo

The fragrance notes are classic yet sensual. The scent opens up with vanilla orchid and raspberry nectar, and later reveals a burst of sugared petals. Finally, the mist dries down to include a warm hint of velvet musk. If you're looking for a new layering combo for everyday wear during spring, this is the perfect choice.

Millie has been making bold beauty statements lately, from her platinum blonde transformation at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, to admitting she is open to shaving her head again.

© Florence By Mills Millie Bobby Brown playfully spritzes the 'soft girl' mist

During a recent episode of Alix Earle's Call Her Daddy podcast, Millie revealed that she wants to cut her locks off again when she has a baby. Fans of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things will remember that the actress did shave her head for the role of Eleven.

Millie said on the podcast: "I always tell Jake [Bongovi] for my first baby, I want to shave my hair off. It was really liberating. I would suggest it for anyone, every girl." To which Alex clarified: "Wait, you so you're saying that when you have your first child you will shave your head?"

Millie replied: "Yeah right before I'm about to give birth, because I just think hair is such an ordeal anyway to deal with. I want to nurture my child so why deal with my hair? I feel like I had that experience as a girl and I want to have it again as a woman."