Sunflower blonde: The bright, buttery hair colour taking over SS25

A change of season calls for one thing: a new hair colour. As we look towards warmer spring days, it's time to embrace similar hues across our makeup palette and hair. This spring/summer season, the shade of the moment is sunflower blonde.

It was a shade the cropped up last summer but after Millie Bobby Brown debuted her take on it at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, the buttery hue got the official cool-girl stamp of approval.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie Bobby Brown stuns with her new blonde locks

Expert hairstylist Tom Smith shared his sentiments on the re-emergence of the popular colour on Instagram. He said: "Sunflower blonde is still raining supreme. I can't actually believe that I'm still talking about sunflower blonde almost a year on it's bright, glowy and warm just like bottled sunshine. Perfect for adding radiance even when the weather is grey - and it's not going anywhere."

If you want the replicate the It-girl shade of the moment, keep reading....

What is Sunflower Blonde?

Sunflower blonde is the latest blonde shade dominating hair salons right now, offering a fresh, radiant take on classic golden tones. Inspired by the rich, sun-lit hues of sunflower petals, this colour blends warm honey, buttery gold, and soft caramel undertones to create a multi-dimensional, glowing effect. Unlike the icy platinum blondes that have reigned in recent years, sunflower blonde leans into warmth, creating a natural, sun-kissed look that works for many different skin tones.

Why is Sunflower Blonde So Popular?

This golden blonde shade has quickly gained traction thanks to its effortlessly radiant finish and low-maintenance appeal. Celebrities like Millie Bobby Brown and Sabrina Carpenter have championed the trend, proving that this hue offers the perfect balance between brightness and warmth without looking overly processed. Also, as we enter the spring/summer season, many people are looking for ways to brighten their look and this shade provides an instant boost of sunshine.

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter has made this warm shade her signature hue

The colour is also a nostalgic throwback. It channels the buttery, golden blondes seen on 90s icons like Jennifer Aniston and early 2000s Britney Spears. With nostalgic beauty trends making a major comeback, this shade taps into the desire for effortless glamour.

© WireImage Britney Spears in 1999 with her signature sunflower blonde locks

How to Get the Millie Bobby Brown-approved Sunflower Blonde Look

According to the experts, achieving the perfect sunflower blonde requires expert blending of golden, honey, and caramel highlights. Here’s what to ask your colourist:

A warm blonde base with golden and honey undertones. Subtle caramel lowlights to add depth and dimension. Gloss treatments to maintain vibrancy and prevent brassiness.

As we embrace a shift towards softer, sun-kissed beauty trends, sunflower blonde is proving to be the ultimate glow-up shade of the season.