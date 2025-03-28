The 'Pullet' is the cool-girl haircut you need to try for spring 2025 

There's a fresh wave of hair energy sweeping through the scene, and with it, a haircut that's quickly becoming the go-to look for many.

As warmer weather sets in, we’re seeing a shift in styles that’s all about ease and elegance. The pullet - a chic, versatile hairstyle - has firmly planted itself as a favorite among style the cool girls. From Emma Corrin to Iris Law and recently Tyla, the pullet has become a staple hair cut that's showing no signs of slowing down.

H! Fashion caught up with Cos Sakkas, Global Creative Director at Toni&Guy for all the need-to-know expert tips on the hair style of the moment.

What is the Pullet?

Cos tells H! Fashion: "This hairstyle, also known as the ‘Mixie’, combines the short, textured look of a traditional pixie cut, with the longer layers through the back of a mullet. Combining the two gives you a short, edgy haircut with a longer back. It’s a look that is on-trend right now and can be worn smooth, textured or as a rebellious as you want it to be."

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f Emma Corrin with her signature blonde pixie mullet style

Who suits the Pullet?

According to the expert, this is a versatile style. "It suits most hair types and face shapes and just requires a little bit of imagination when it comes to styling," he reveals.

How to ask for the Pullet at the hair salon and what to expect

Cos advises: "Speak to your stylist about combining the short, sharp layers of a pixie haircut with the longer layers through the back like a mullet. At TONI&GUY, the Trixie haircut is a cheekbone-enhancing cut that lets you personalise the cut to suit you - then ask to combine this with longer layers through the back that sit on the shoulder for a more rebellious style."

Adding: "Pair it with the lightest, most luminous of blondes such as our Pure Blonde colour package - from soft and creamy to cool and icy - it will really make the short, textured layers pop."

© WireImage Iris Law has rocked a slightly shorter version of the cut but still has the key mullet feature

How do you style the Pullet at home?

Cos details that the key to maintaining the pullet without an expert hairstylist is by using products to add texture and volume to the top layers, while keeping the back section slightly longer for a shaggier feel. He says: "Products such as LABEL.M Texturising Volume Spray or LABEL.M Sea Salt Spray will give your hair a more tousled look, alternatively use your iron or wand for soft waves for added depth and dimension."

How do you foresee the Pullet evolving as we look to summer?

The expert hairstylist reveals: "This is the perfect style for someone who wants a shorter hairstyle without losing the length. It gives you a feeling of short layers round the face and is the perfect transient haircut to something shorter overall. The addition of a sweeping fringe, or asymmetric haircut can take it into a different direction, the possibilities are endless."

© Corbis via Getty Images At Chanel's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show, Tyla rocked the pullet but added a sweeping fringe for extra dimension

So, whether you’re ready to embrace a bold transformation or simply looking to freshen up your look, the pullet haircut offers a fresh, contemporary twist that celebrates individuality - and with a striking blonde finish, you’ll be turning heads everywhere.