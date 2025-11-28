Hailey Bieber just pulled off the ultimate soft-launch hair transformation - and we're obsessed

Hailey Bieber has a habit of slipping in a beauty change so quietly that you only realise something’s different after a long while. And true to form, she’s just soft-launched a whole new hair vibe. During her Thanksgiving celebrations, the Rhode founder's husband, Justin Bieber, posted a sweet snap of the couple cosying up, and as beauty lovers, we are just captivated by her new hue.

The It-girl just debuted a deep, moody brunette shade that is perfect for the winter. It's darker, richer and looks so sophisticated. During the summer and most of the year, she rocked a lighter brunette base with subtle honey-toned highlights but quietly made the switch-up to accurately mirror the festive season. There’s no big reveal, no glam chair shot, not even a cheeky caption hinting that a switch-up was coming. Just a subtle, quiet hair transformation that slipped under the radar.

© @lilbieber The couple cosy up, but Hailey's new hue takes centre stage

As we enter the colder months, the A-list are embracing darker hues. Lady Gaga just ditched her platinum blonde locks for a brunette change, whilst Pamela Anderson switched to a deep red shade, sending the internet into a frenzy. What makes Hailey's new look stand out is how seamlessly it suits her. The slightly deeper shade gives her skin a fresh, lit-from-within glow, and the mid-length cut is so chic.

© Instagram/Rhodebeauty Hailey Bieber has sported lighter locks for most of the year

Expert hairstylists have actually seen a rise in this Hailey-approved shade for winter 2025 and have coined the Hailey-approved shade, 'Espresso'. Elliot Caffrey, Spectrum One Hair Extensions Brand Ambassador, says: "Espresso is the perfect colour for a staple rich, high gloss, luxurious brunette. Leading lady, Dakota Johnson, is another perfect candidate for Espresso. It can be worn alone or mixed with other brunette shades in the range to add dimension to a look that can otherwise feel on the one-dimensional side."

If you're looking to replicate Hailey's look with a twist (by keeping the lightness of the blonde highlights,) opt for 'Coco Melt.' The stylist explains: "This a rich, dark yet soft brunette with added subtle blonde highlights, beautifully blending warmth and depth. Nothing says ‘expensive’ than stepping fresh out the salon ahead of your Christmas party rocking Coco Melt." Unsure what to ask for in the salon? Look to Amal Clooney's recent hair transformation which is the perfect replica.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Amal Clooney's coco melt hair transformation was perfect for the colder months

Whether this is a temporary switch-up or the start of her deeper hair era, there’s something undeniably chic about the understated way she’s introduced it. Just a soft-launch transformation that proves, once again, Hailey is in her own league when it comes to quiet beauty power moves. And if the past is anything to go by? Expect this shade to be highly requested in salons within weeks...