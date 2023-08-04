The Scandi Hairline: what is it and how to make it work on every hair type

Yet another hair trend has made its way from TikTok and into mainstream beauty consciousness. The “Scandi Hairline” has already racked up millions of views on social media.

Inspired by the naturally sunkissed locks of Influencers from Scandinavian countries, (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland) this trend focuses on achieving a natural and effortless highlighted hairline that exudes a sense of youthful and carefree elegance.

“I believe the Scandi hairline works for everyone because of its versatility and adaptability,” explains celebrity hair stylist and multicultural beauty expert, Jason Tavares, “It can complement various face shapes and hair textures, giving a more laid-back and youthful look to the overall appearance.”

Jason is up on all the latest hair trends. He is the founder of his own inclusive hair care line, B CAVI, which is launching this summer and has coiffed the manes of Tina Knowles, Blac Chyna, and Cynthia Bailey to name a few.

Jason tells us how to get the increasingly popular “Scandi hairline” trend work no matter your hair colour or texture.

What is the Scandi Hairline trend?

“The trending Scandi hairline is characterised by a softer and brighter hairline, often with a slightly tousled or undone appearance. It's a popular hairline style inspired by Scandinavian summer aesthetic.”

Who suits the Scandi Hairline?

“The Scandi hairline style is well-suited for those who prefer a more effortless and low-maintenance look. It's particularly flattering for people with oval, heart, or square-shaped faces, as the softness of the hairline can help balance and enhance their facial features. However, with the right adaptation, it can work for many different face shapes and hair types.”

How do I make the Scandi Hairline work on dark hair?

“Making the Scandi hairline work on dark hair requires some adjustments. The key is to create a believable contrast between the hairline and your natural dark hair colour. This can be achieved by strategically slightly lightening the strands around the hairline to soften and brighten them, giving a believable natural sunkissed hairline effect.”

How do I ask for the Scandi Hairline at my next salon appointment?

“When asking for the Scandi hairline at your next salon appointment, communicate your desired outcome clearly. You can describe it as a softer and more relaxed hairline with a touch of natural texture. Showing reference pictures to your stylist can be helpful in conveying your vision accurately.”