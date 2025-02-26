How to get Sienna Miller's 2025 'Boho Waves' according to her hairstylist

If there’s one hairstyle that screams spring-summer, it’s Sienna Miller's dreamy, tousled locks.

The queen of boho beauty has been serving up hair inspo since the early 2000s, but this time around, her iconic waves have had a major 2025 glow-up.

Enter Luke Hersheson, celebrity hairstylist and CEO of Hershesons, who worked his magic on Sienna’s hair at Chloé's spring/summer 2025 show and the most recent Venice Film Festival. Dubbed the ‘Sienna Boho Wave’ it is officially this season’s hottest hair low-maintenance style—and lucky for us, it’s totally achievable at home.

© Stefania D'Alessandro Sienna attended the Closing Ceremony red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival showcasing her 'Boho Waves'

Remember Sienna’s wild and free-spirited boho waves from 2005? Think Kate Moss at Glastonbury, festival-ready, and delightfully messy. But 2025 is serving up something a little sleeker, softer, and chicer. think effortless yet polished, beachy but refined.

Instead of those tighter, "'Spaniel' waves” from the early 2000s, its a "softer, more relaxed finish that looks really natural" explains Hersheson. The celebrity coiffure reveals the exact steps to nail this effortlessly cool look...

© FilmMagic Sienna Miller circa 2005 at The Wyndham's Theatre in London

How to Get Sienna’s 2025 Boho Waves:

Create Length & Shape: "I added tape-in extensions, placing two rows in the back and one at the sides" he explains. As for that perfect undone finish? "I used a razor to cut the edges so that they tapered into nice little tendrils at the ends."

© Alessandro Levati The actress has been championing a relaxed yet polished hairstyle, which is easy to DIY

Build Volume & Hold: "I worked some of our Zhoosh Foam through the hair to give it hold, then blow dried it in," explains Hersheson. This gives the hair grit and body while keeping things soft and touchable.

The Secret to That Effortless Wave: "After that, I used the large barrel wand attachment on the Multi-Tasker, which is a nice, big, chunky tong that forms a really soft bend in the hair." According to Hersheson this 3-in-1 tool is key for that low-maintenance, high-impact vibe. (Powered by thermal heat technology, it styles dry hair in minutes and ensures long-lasting waves that hold up in humidity.)

© Marc Piasecki Sienna Miller showcased the hairstyle, crafted by Luke Hersheson, at Chloe's SS25 show

The Final Touch: "To finish, I used some Almost Everything Cream through the mid-lengths and ends, and separated the tonged pieces so the look felt quite ethereal and lived-in." This modern wave is polished but not too perfect, with less frizz, more shine, and a gorgeous, lived-in texture that moves beautifully – like Sienna on the red carpet in Venice. "When the wind hit her hair, it moved nicely," said Hersheson of his A-list client.

Whether you're hitting up a festival, heading for golden hour drinks, or just channeling off-duty cool-girl energy, Sienna’s 2025 boho waves are the ultimate low-maintenance, high-impact style. So, grab your closest barrel wand and get ready to live your best boho hair life.