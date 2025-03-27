Eva Longoria's effortless 'Ghost Waves' are a spring dream - get the look

Eva Longoria continues to raise the beauty bar. From her rich girl hair to sleek, straight locks, the actress is on top of her game - and now, she has debuted a fresh new style for us all to obsess over.

Her latest look, crafted by celebrity hairstylist Ken Paves, features voluminous waves and it's a spring dream. Known as 'Ghost Waves,' this style features soft, barely-there bends that add effortless movement and dimension to the hair. Unlike traditional beach waves, ghost waves are more subtle and relaxed, creating an understated, lived-in texture.

Eva's hair colour was crafted by Amaran Grewal and featured a warm brunette base with caramel highlights. This change added depth and dimension,n which perfectly complemented the wave pattern. These delicate highlights catch the light, giving her hair a luminous, sun-kissed finish.

Eva Longoria's natural, effortless waves are a spring dream

Expert hair stylist Tom Smith recently shared his opinion on the hot spring hair style. He described the stye as "soft, barely-there 'S' shaped waves."

He explained: "Ghost Waves are effortlessly cool, perfect for natural textures or very quick styling if you have a mermaid waver." For extra definition and shine, the expert recommends the use of texture sprays, wax sprays and serums. Tom added: "Less is more; you don't need to be an expert here - imperfect is best for this look."

The actress revealed that this is actually her natural hair texture, but you can easily replicate her tousled tresses in a few easy steps. The key to achieving 'Ghost waves' lies in using a large-barrel curling iron to create loose bends, followed by gently brushing through the curls with a comb to soften them and enhance the natural flow.

© @kenpaves The actress' effortless waves brought an easy-breezy natural vibe to her structured blazer look

For her makeup, @beautybyelan kept her glam polished yet natural. The producer's complexion was glowing, likely enhanced with a luminous foundation and a touch of bronzer to warm up her skin. Her eyes feature softly defined smoky tones that added emphasis to her almond-shaped eyes without overpowering the look. Fluttery lashes and perfectly groomed brows framed her face, while her lips were finished with a glossy nude shade that added the perfect amount of shine.

In case you needed further proof that Ghost Waves are set to take over spring, just look at Eva's latest look. It's the perfect embodiment of the season's vibe.