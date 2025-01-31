Cruz Beckham shocks with major hair transformation at dad David's BOSS event

Bold as though they may be, at least the Beckham boys are never boring.

On Thursday evening, the famous family gathered in London to attend the BOSS One Premiere Party hosted by the patriarch himself, David Beckham.

The celebrity clan all opted for sleek, monochrome outfits, spanning streamlined slip dresses (no doubt hailing from Victoria’s namesake maison) to racy red lingerie sets that oozed femme fatale flair.

However, all eyes fell on the youngest Beckham son Cruz, who debuted a new hair transformation we certainly didn’t see coming.

The 19-year-old rocked a Seventies-inspired shag ‘do, complete with choppy bangs and a shoulder-length cut. Serving up Mick Jagger swagger, the budding singer posed alongside his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, who styled out a cherry red lingerie set layered under a white suit.

© Getty Images Mick Hagger, 1976

Cruz matched his partner’s aura in a pair of cream-coloured trousers cut with a loose silhouette and teamed with a black T-shirt and stone-hued blazer. A pair of pent leather boots completed the suave aesthetic that contrasted the Notting Hill native’s go-to street style palette.

The Seventies men’s hairstyle scene was all about effortless cool. Think John Travolta’s shaggy, tousled locks and The Bee Gees' voluminous waves. From feathered layers to shoulder-grazing waves, the decade embraced volume and movement. Inspired by rock gods and Hollywood rebels, these styles oozed nonchalance, proving that the best hair always looks a little undone.

© Getty The Bee Gees, circa 1970

Never one to shy away from a bold beauty moment, Cruz and his retro coiffure continue to excite the fashion sphere.

At the ripe age of 19, the blossoming musician has already curated a stunning style CV, sporting brands such as Kenzo and Dior to his mother’s eponymous fashion house.

He’s successfully developed a distinct fashion identity, blending Justin Bieber-coded streetwear with high fashion influences. His wardrobe often features oversized graphic tees, hoodies, bucket hats, and bold sneakers, capturing the laid-back, urban aesthetic that’s oh-so Gen Z with a side of vintage charm. Hairstyles very much included.