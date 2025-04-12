Lila Moss experiments with bold beauty transformation - and we're obsessed

Lila Moss' latest beauty look is anything but subtle - but that's what makes it so incredible.

Posing in a mirror selfie with the caption “Tastes like spring” Lila tried out a new bold makeup look. The model and fashion muse debuted an ethereal lash moment, coating her lashes in bright white mascara for a dramatic effect.

Teamed with a textured cream top and swept-back hair, the look gave major runway energy - icy, otherworldly, and undeniably cool.

Rather than relying on liner or shadow, the entire eye look centred on the lashes, which were coated in opaque white pigment from root to tip. The mascara was applied to create a spidery, high-impact effect that stood out starkly against her fresh skin.

© @lilamoss Lila Moss shows off her experimental icy makeup look on Instagram

The rest of the look was intentionally pared-back, with softly brushed brows and a hint of natural lip balm, allowing the lashes to speak for themselves. Lila normally opts for soft glam like her supermodel mum, Kate Moss, so this is an exciting new avenue.

Coloured lashes have been quietly making a comeback on the catwalks - from neon hues at Harris Reed to colbat blue at Dior -and beauty lovers are following suit. Lila's looks is a playful nod to those moments.

Whether it’s a swipe of pastel on the tips or a full block colour moment, coloured mascara is fast becoming the next expressive tool in the beauty arsenal.

How to do Lila Moss' icy white eyelash look

While Moss didn’t give away the exact products used, we happen to know a number of available products you can buy to replicate her look. To recreate this icy, high-fashion lash moment at home, it all starts with a white or pale-coloured mascara that delivers both pigment and volume.

© Getty Images for Gucci Lila Moss and Kate Moss typically opt for bronzed yet natural makeup looks

Some standout options include:

MAC Cosmetics Chromagraphic Mascara in ‘Pure White’ - A pro-favourite for editorial shoots, this vivid white formula gives strong colour payoff and clump-free length. KIKO Milano Colour Mascara in ‘White’ - A budget-friendly high street find that delivers surprisingly bold pigment, ideal for layering. Stargazer White Mascara - A cult classic in theatrical makeup circles, this mascara gives that stark, graphic lash effect that reads beautifully on camera.

For extra intensity, try to coat the lashes with a lash primer first (such as the Lancôme Cils Booster XL) to enhance the pigment and help the mascara grip. Apply two to three coats, letting each layer dry slightly in between, and use the tip of the wand to define the outer corners for a wide-eyed finish.

If you’re not ready to commit to white, try dipping into the coloured mascara trend with softer pastels or brights. Think lilac, baby blue, or even a vivid green for spring. For those who want full impact without the DIY, coloured false lashes are also widely available and can be trimmed or layered for a more subtle nod to the trend.

Lila’s beauty moment might have been short and sweet, but it taps into a bigger movement - one where lashes are no longer just a finishing touch, but the main event.